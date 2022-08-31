Read full article on original website
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
Andrew Benintendi injury gets worrying update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone sounds off on Yankees hitting ‘rock bottom’ after shut-out loss to Rays
Well, this has got to be the lowest point for the New York Yankees, right? It seemed like ages ago that the Bronx Bombers were once the feared dominators of the American League. Their hitters sent balls flying out of the park. Their pitchers threw fireballs no mortal could ever hit. They were unstoppable. Now, […] The post Aaron Boone sounds off on Yankees hitting ‘rock bottom’ after shut-out loss to Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets
In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and […] The post ‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago Cubs are 56-76, way out of a playoff spot […] The post MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees might need to put the opener back on the table
Remember the opener? After the Tampa Bay Rays employed it to great effect early in 2018, the opener took Major League Baseball by storm. During the latter half of the 2018 season, the Dodgers, Athletics, Twins, and Rangers made extensive use of the opener to deal with depleted pitching staffs, and both the Athletics and Brewers even used them in the postseason. Although they used it just once in 2018, the Yankees paired Chad Green with Nestor Cortes, Chance Adams, and David Hale 15 times in 2019 to compensate for injuries to the starting rotation.
Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut
Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per league reporter Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off. Peraza, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
When I look at the Yankees season, I can’t help but think of Stephen Sonheim’s not-so-famous musical, Merrily We Roll Along. In this 1981 musical, the play opens with the protagonist, a composer-turned-movie producer named Franklin Shepard, throwing a lavish party to celebrate his latest blockbuster success. Such a celebratory moment, however, is in truth the lowest point of his life, as his oldest friend abandons him and his second wife announces that she wants a divorce. Posing the question, “How did you get to be here?” the play moves backwards in time, tracing the lives of Franklin and his two closest friends until concluding the show with an uplifting song that portrays the hopeful youth that these friends shared on the day they met.
Gabe Kapler gets real on harsh reality behind Giants’ downward spiral
The San Francisco Giants are not in a very good place right now. Even manager Gabe Kapler could not help but agree with this notion following his team’s seventh straight loss on Wednesday. Injuries have played a major role in the Giants’ current slump. Both Joey Bart and Brandon...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols
Alex Rodriguez teased a possible MLB comeback on Thursday while issuing a challenge to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols has been red hot at the plate of late and is slowly approaching the 700 home run threshold. Rodriguez took to Twitter to joke about potentially making a comeback and joining Pujols on his […] The post Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw Guardians must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians, after a disappointing 2021 season where they finished 80-82, remain atop the AL Central with a month left in the regular season. But the Guardians, armed with a fresh rebrand, could not afford to fall asleep behind the wheel. They are a mere 1.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins, a team […] The post 1 fatal flaw Guardians must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants planning key Joc Pederson move amid All-Star season
The San Francisco Giants are going through a brutal season, owning a record of just 61-68 following a 107-win season. Amid a flurry of disappointment are strong seasons from two newcomers: Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson. While the former has shined on the mound in the first year of a...
3 reasons why Yankees will win AL East over Rays, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees are slumping. Their once seemingly insurmountable American League East lead has shrunk considerably. The Tampa Bay Rays sit just 5 games back of the Yankees, while the Blue Jays are 7 games back as of this story’s publication. Their recent blowout loss against the Rays even caused manager Aaron Boone to say that the Yankees hit “rock bottom.” With all of this being said, the Yankees are still in a good position to win the division.
Yankees finally promote top prospect Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect Oswald Peraza amid September roster expansion. The star shortstop has been on the radar of Yankees fans for quite some time, and the organization’s supporters have not shied away from their desire to see him reach the big league team. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Peraza will join the Yankees in Tampa Bay on Friday now that rosters have expanded.
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and […] The post Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans
The New York Yankees placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the IL due to right wrist inflammation, per Bryan Hoch. The Benintendi injury comes at a bad time, as the Yankees have struggled as of late and their AL East lead is declining rapidly. The Yankees held a lead of over 15 games just a few […] The post Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora teases September move fans have been waiting for
The Boston Red Sox, dead last in the AL East with a 62-68 record approaching the final month of the season, are longshots to make the postseason. But if Alex Cora’s words are anything to listen closely to, the Red Sox, despite sporting the sixth-highest payroll in the league with nothing to show for it, have hope for the future.
Giants get troubling Alex Wood injury update following Brandon Belt’s surgery announcement
The San Francisco Giants are mired in a difficult season. And on Saturday, they received troubling injury news on LHP Alex Wood. Giants reporter Andrew Baggarly shared that San Francisco placed Wood on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement. The news comes after a recent announcement that Brandon Belt will be receiving surgery […] The post Giants get troubling Alex Wood injury update following Brandon Belt’s surgery announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
