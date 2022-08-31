ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vicente Fernández street renaming: LA Council finalizes plans to honor legendary Mexican singer

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uRza_0hd6Spc900

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday finalized the renaming of a Boyle Heights street east of Mariachi Plaza after Mexican singer Vicente "Chente" Fernández, who died at the age of 81 last year.

A date for a renaming ceremony is expected to be announced in the coming days, according to the office of Councilman Kevin de León, who introduced the motion.

"The legacy of Vicente Fernández continues to resonate and inspire people worldwide, making us proud to call ourselves Latino," de León said. "Through his music, he has etched his place in history on the hearts of fans who will forever cherish him."

In an earlier statement, the councilman called Fernández a "cultural icon," adding that his "music and talent impacted generations of Latinos, not only in his native homeland of Mexico, but across the globe."

"This name change will benefit the mariachis at La Plaza and increase people visiting Boyle Heights, allowing all of the businesses to benefit from the food and music that we serve there," said Sandra Villalobos, a representative of Organización de Mariachis Independiente de California.

The council's decision follows the city of Pico Rivera remaining a street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena last week in honor of Fernández.

But Boyle Heights honor did not come without opposition.

He was known as the "King of the Rancheras," and on Friday, mariachi bands paid tribute to Vicente Fernández in downtown Los Angeles.

After de León introduced the motion in January, David Silvas, the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council's vice president and chair of its Planning and Land Use Committee, submitted a letter to the City Council's Public Works Committee to oppose it, citing a comment Fernández made during an interview in which he said he refused a liver transplant because he didn't know if the donor was homosexual or addicted to drugs.

Silvas also noted reports of Fernández being accused of inappropriately touching women. In his letter, Silvas said naming the street for Fernández would be "insulting and denigrating to the LGBTQ+ community and anyone facing the struggles of addiction" as well as "victims of sexual abuse."

Fernández retired from the stage in 2016. He died in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he was also born. His death followed months of health issues and an August 2021 injury at his ranch in Guadalajara.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary

Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Land Use#La Council#Mexican#Latinos
notquitenigella.com

LA Hipsters, Silver Lake & Echo Park

Silver Lake and Echo Park are some of Los Angeles's most thriving, gentrified areas in Los Angeles. Located 15 minutes away from Hollywood this ethnically diverse neighbourhood is a mix of commercial and residential with vintage stores, great eateries and a hipster vibe all wrapped up in California cool attitude.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elrodeonews.com

The top five places to eat in Pico Rivera

In Pico Rivera, good food isn’t something that’s hard to find. Foods ranging from classic tacos to steakhouses Pico has it all. If you are in the area, here are 5 restaurants that you need to try. 1.Mira’s Grill. Mira’s Grill is a primary Persian restaurant located...
PICO RIVERA, CA
South Pasadena News

Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected

Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sanpedrotoday.com

Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots

It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

White substance coats Littlerock streets

LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
LITTLEROCK, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy