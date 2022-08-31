Read full article on original website
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Dining & Entertainment
Locals and tourists alike know that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by New Orleans’ endless restaurant options. As fall flavors come to the forefront of menus around the city, consider these restaurants as top contenders. Briquette. 701 South Peters St, New Orleans. 504-302-7496. Briquette is proud to showcase...
The Cozy Edit
Though September in the Crescent City doesn’t necessarily arrive with a chill in the air, it does come with visions of cozier calendar days ahead. Embrace the seasonal mood by surrounding yourself with autumnal-inspired accessories that make you want to stroll and snuggle in style. Bask in the comforting...
Dining for a Cause
Join an all-star roster of talented chefs for a Sunday Supper at Mister Mao on Sept. 25 – all to benefit the Veggi Farmers Cooperative. The five-course dinner ($100 per person) will feature creative dishes from chefs Michael Gulotta (Maypop/MoPho), Nikki Mills (Peche), Mason Hereford (Turkey and the Wolf & Molly’s Rise and Shine), and Kimi Ngyuen (Kimi Bakes), plus cocktail pairings sponsored by Vietnam’s Song Cai Distillery. Seatings are available at 6 and 8 p.m. 4501 Tchoupitoulas St., 345-2056, mistermaonola.com.
Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love
New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
Date Night
Now that the doors to the Crescent City have swung wide open, singles are ready to mingle, couples are keen to canoodle and friend groups are hankering for hangout time. Whether you’re feeling amorous or adventurous, are in stilettos or sneakers, have tickets to a Broadway performance or rezzies for a romantic nightcap, we scoured the city for hotspots and activities to suit the quintessential questions: where should we go and what should we do?
Raising the Bar
The old adage that food doesn’t have to be complicated to be good springs to life at Sukeban, a new Izakaya on Oak Street where the quality of its foundational ingredients lifts it above the noise of most other Japanese places around town. The name ‘Sukeban’ translates (approximately) to “Girl Boss,” referring to the subversive leaders of Tokyo’s girl street gangs in the 1970s. It’s a tongue-in-cheek call out by owner and executive Chef Jacqueline Blanchard and sets the tone of the operational ethos underscoring her first foray into restaurant ownership (Blanchard also owns the nearby high-end culinary boutique Coutelier). Her restaurant has landed focused, fully formed and on-point, and I can’t wait to return to it again soon.
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans
When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
Registy of Charitable Events: September – December
Tickets: $250.00 (Single Ticket) Location: Arnaud’s Restaurant 813 Bienville St. Contact: 504-899-4501, lighthouselouisiana.org/give. Location: 2601 Severn Ave. Location: 4238 Magazine St. (La Petite Grocery) Contact: 504-899-1144, wrbh.org. September 17. NOLA Bluedoo Fest. Benefits: Tulane Cancer Center. Tickets: No entry fee to attend. There is a walk/run registration fee, and...
Celebrate 11 Years of Art Box Project with Community Visions Unlimite
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Come celebrate 11 years of Art Box Project with Community Visions Unlimited (CVU). Preview and purchase miniature replicas of the utility boxes painted for the past year; plus meet some of the artists, have a bite to eat, enjoy libations, good music by the Spike Perkins Trio and help a good cause.
New Craft Brewery, Barbecue Restaurant to Open at The Odeon
NEW ORLEANS — The Domain Companies and Virginia-based Neighborhood Restaurant Group have announced plans to open Brewery Saint X and Devil Moon Barbecue this November in one large space at the corner of Girod and Loyola on the ground floor of The Odeon at South Market. Brewery Saint X...
New Orleans Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Raleigh Convention Center in TOWN, STATE from November 19th - 21st!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only...
Toulouse Trek
I found an old hurricane-style glass the other day, and the logo on it appeared to be from a bar I remember in the French Quarter called Lautrec, 514 Toulouse. I went to a lot of Uptown and French Quarter bars in the 1970’s, and I remember the name, but I don’t think I ever went there. I can’t find any information or pictures of the bar, but it appears that 514 Toulouse in New Orleans is a very historic location. Any information on the historical significance of the location itself would also be great.
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
New Orleans’ Best Bars for Football Fans
Post-pandemic football season is now back, and while you may have some great places to watch games, these spots will ensure you can enjoy all the energy from game day and see a TV to watch your favorite team. During prohibition, agent Izzy Einstein bragged that in any city in...
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival Returns Nov. 11-13
JEAN LAFITTE, La (press release) – The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival has been rescheduled for November 11-13, at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Dr. in Jean Lafitte. “A year ago, our area was devastated by one of the worst storms to ever hit our...
Preservation Hall Foundation Announces 2022 Legacy Celebration
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Preservation Hall Foundation Legacy Program was established in 2015 to reflect the values and practices from Preservation Hall’s history, ensuring our culture bearers are honored, and that their enduring contributions to New Orleans music, culture and traditions are rewarded and celebrated for generations to come.
