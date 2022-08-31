Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
Chattanooga Radio Control Club hosts Fly – Palooza
This weekend the Chattanooga Radio Control Club in Ooltewah, TN hosted free RC airplane lessons. This free event lets kids and teens try their hand controlling motorized airplanes ranging everywhere from one to four feet in length. There were also Simulation Trainings and RC Demos. Clarke Gallaher with Extreme Flight...
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
goworldtravel.com
A Vegan’s Guide to Chattanooga
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Chattanooga is the perfect mixture of new and old, historic and hip, natural beauty and urban sprawl. This small city of 180,000 is located in Tennessee, not far from the Georgia border.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
WDEF
Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
WDEF
LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
WDEF
5th annual Butterfly Festival to remeber Katie Beth Carter
This event is put on each year on Labor Day weekend by the Carter family and Live and Love Ministries to memorialize their daughter Katie Beth who died in a car accident on Labor Day in 2016. Amy Carter said this event is exactly the type of family bonding her daughter enjoyed.
WDEF
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
hypepotamus.com
What Chattanooga’s Community Internet Expansion Means For Startups
“Gig City” continues to find innovative ways to help local businesses. Chattanooga announced last month that it is upping its commitment to more ubiquitous internet access with the launch of the country’s first 25 gig internet service delivered over a 100% fiber optic network. That comes after EPB...
chattanoogapulse.com
The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12
The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
WDEF
Rally for minimum wage hike held at UTC
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Local members of the United Campus Workers held a rally today at UTC, demanding the school raise minimum wages to $15 an hour. The organization’s campaign has already received hundreds of signatures in support of the pay raise. The UCW says UTC has promised that...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority Convenes To Build New South Broad Stadium
The newly created Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority convened this week to kick off the process of constructing a new $72 million multi-use stadium, a project that is expected to catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars in development across the South Broad district. The revitalization will conservatively generate $40 million in...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVC
2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting Walker County Full of Love
ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Deputy Bruce Coker discuss the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Walker County Full of Love. The event is Monday, September 5th at the Walker County Civic Center. Stay connected with...
chattanoogacw.com
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 6
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting/Petition to Revoke. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia. Johnny Carter – Simple Possession Meth/Alias Capias.
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
WDEF
‘A Lasting Legacy’: Ham. Co. Office of Emergency Management recognizes Natl Preparedness Month
The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management is recognizing September as National Preparedness Month with their “a lasting legacy” campaign.Amy Maxwell is the Public Relations for HCOEM, she said an emergency kits is critical and it is always better to be proactive than reactive. “Let’s talk about an...
WTVC
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
