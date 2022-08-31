ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga Radio Control Club hosts Fly – Palooza

This weekend the Chattanooga Radio Control Club in Ooltewah, TN hosted free RC airplane lessons. This free event lets kids and teens try their hand controlling motorized airplanes ranging everywhere from one to four feet in length. There were also Simulation Trainings and RC Demos. Clarke Gallaher with Extreme Flight...
OOLTEWAH, TN
Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
goworldtravel.com

A Vegan’s Guide to Chattanooga

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Chattanooga is the perfect mixture of new and old, historic and hip, natural beauty and urban sprawl. This small city of 180,000 is located in Tennessee, not far from the Georgia border.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
WDEF

Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
LAFAYETTE, GA
WDEF

5th annual Butterfly Festival to remeber Katie Beth Carter

This event is put on each year on Labor Day weekend by the Carter family and Live and Love Ministries to memorialize their daughter Katie Beth who died in a car accident on Labor Day in 2016. Amy Carter said this event is exactly the type of family bonding her daughter enjoyed.
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
hypepotamus.com

What Chattanooga’s Community Internet Expansion Means For Startups

“Gig City” continues to find innovative ways to help local businesses. Chattanooga announced last month that it is upping its commitment to more ubiquitous internet access with the launch of the country’s first 25 gig internet service delivered over a 100% fiber optic network. That comes after EPB...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12

The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rally for minimum wage hike held at UTC

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Local members of the United Campus Workers held a rally today at UTC, demanding the school raise minimum wages to $15 an hour. The organization’s campaign has already received hundreds of signatures in support of the pay raise. The UCW says UTC has promised that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 6

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting/Petition to Revoke. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia. Johnny Carter – Simple Possession Meth/Alias Capias.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

