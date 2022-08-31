ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Supply, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Brunswick County, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville planners hear opposing views on food trucks

At a workshop at City Hall Thursday, the public gathered to debate a possible expansion of Whiteville’s food truck ordinance. At the meeting, over a dozen people — including restaurant owners and food truck operators — took to the podium to express their views on whether or not the ordinance should be revised.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Demolitions continue in downtown Myrtle Beach

Demolition continues on Myrtle Beach’s recently acquired property, but redevelopment is still up in the air for the downtown area. Earlier this week, demolition crews began tearing down the Oasis Motel on 7th Avenue North. The Sea Palms, located across the street from the Oasis, is next after asbestos abatement, or removal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle

Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CDC advisory committee gives green light to updated COVID-19 booster

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Federal Drug Administration and a Center for Disease Control advisory committee have given the green light to Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters. The New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a standing order, and will start to offer...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
LELAND, NC

