Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods. Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods. Vendors include local produce,...
Thousands roll into Horry County RV campgrounds for Labor Day weekend
LONGS S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are rolling into Horry County this weekend in RVs to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The Willow Tree RV Resort and Campground in Longs is experiencing record-breaking numbers compared with last year, officials said. A year ago at this time, the campground was about 75% to 85% full; […]
WECT
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United’s new initiative shines light on crime prevention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s looking a bit brighter for Port City United’s Director Cedrick Harrison and his community. A New Hanover County agency, which focuses on finding ways to improve communities, rolled out a new way to shine a light on areas to prevent criminal activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Runners in Boiling Springs Lake make a splash for Labor Day Weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– Runners in Brunswick County are making a splash this Labor Day to raise money for local causes. The Southport Rotary Club, along with many sponsors, put on their 13th annual ‘Go Jump In The Lake’ 5K and 1.5 mile fun run or walk on Saturday morning.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville planners hear opposing views on food trucks
At a workshop at City Hall Thursday, the public gathered to debate a possible expansion of Whiteville’s food truck ordinance. At the meeting, over a dozen people — including restaurant owners and food truck operators — took to the podium to express their views on whether or not the ordinance should be revised.
WECT
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
WECT
Whiteville city council hears complaints and support about food truck ordinance
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Food trucks have grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic when restaurant owners had to close their restaurants. Many turned to food trucks to stay in business, but they’re not universally welcomed in some communities. Whiteville City Council held a food truck workshop/special meeting Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport planning board recommends ordinance amendment on building sizes
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport’s planning board is proposing an ordinance amendment to the Board of Aldermen, that will impact the size of buildings that will be constructed in the central business district. The planning board says the goal of the proposed amendment is to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
myhorrynews.com
Demolitions continue in downtown Myrtle Beach
Demolition continues on Myrtle Beach’s recently acquired property, but redevelopment is still up in the air for the downtown area. Earlier this week, demolition crews began tearing down the Oasis Motel on 7th Avenue North. The Sea Palms, located across the street from the Oasis, is next after asbestos abatement, or removal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
myhorrynews.com
SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle
Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CDC advisory committee gives green light to updated COVID-19 booster
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Federal Drug Administration and a Center for Disease Control advisory committee have given the green light to Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters. The New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a standing order, and will start to offer...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
Comments / 0