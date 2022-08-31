Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans ponder why Wong is so universally beloved
Benedict Wong’s Wong has slowly developed into a firm fan favorite amongst Marvel fans. Introduced in Doctor Strange, Wong quickly became a close associate and ally of Stephen Strange. When Strange was snapped by Thanos he automatically relinquished the title of Sorcerer Supreme and Wong took up the role, which he holds to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Abomination stronger than Hulk?
*Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law*. Abomination has long been a significant threat in the Marvel multiverse. With a power derived from gamma-radiation, the Hulk’s super-strong adversary shares the natural green appearance of his nemesis, but he also carries scales and spine fins. Physically, he towers over Marvel’s more famous gamma-infused creation. Does that mean Abomination is stronger than the Hulk? Is the reformed bad guy stronger than the reformed might-have-been bad guy?
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans continue to pray for appearance of one iconic ‘Thor’ character
It feels like even the most bizarre characters to exist in the Marvel universe are now getting a big screen appeariance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are stil rallying around one truly strange Thor character popping up. Teased with a neat Easter egg during an establishing shot in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made
Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underwhelming fish-out-of-water tale swims past ‘Doctor Strange’ on streaming
Look out Marvel, it looks like you have some competition in the streaming charts. While your films can entertain fans with high-quality VFX and your a-list actors playing big, and sometimes, one-off roles, maybe all you need are some wholesome stories rather than doom and gloom. As per recent FlixPatrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark
Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success
Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
wegotthiscovered.com
First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled
A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween. The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ensemble Marvel movie goes to war for control of the streaming charts
Without question, the colossal MCU is synonymous with creating blockbuster cinematic hits that invite moviegoers and Marvel fanatics around the world to swarm to their nearest theater. And no matter what director Martin Scorsese has to say, films within the Marvel umbrella accumulate jaw-dropping earnings at the box office and attach a hefty budget tag that always pays off in the end. Out of the stellar lineup of Marvel movies, Avengers: Infinity War has gone down in history as one of the best in the superhero catalog.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix gives up on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ director’s outer space cat movie
Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski‘s latest feature will now not premiere on Netflix. Cattywumpus is planned to be Verbinski’s second animated feature and is one to watch as his Johnny Depp starring weird Western Rango picked up the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2012 Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming
You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: First ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ deleted scene returns to Omnipotence City
Ahead of its release on disc and digital at the end of the month, Marvel has dropped the first deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, which you can watch above. The much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok might not have been as universally beloved as its predecessor, but LaT was still a ton of fun, with one of the most uproarious parts of the movie being Thor and friends’ trip to Omnipotence City, the home of the gods.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subversive fans name the movie villains that they hoped would win
Among the most prominent, essential building blocks in the history of storytelling is the romanticization of heroism; we almost always want to see the good guy win, whether the good guy is defined by values and subsequent themes that audiences can get behind or instead defined by their opponent’s characterization as something loathsome.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode
Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
Comments / 0