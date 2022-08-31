ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Veteran Stephen King Stars Come Together In First Look At Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1padyh_0hd6ShnZ00
(Image credit: Netflix)

It was just yesterday that Netflix finally announced the release date for John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone, based on the Stephen King novella of the same name – and with that date now just a little over two months away, it's not terribly surprising that the marketing push has begun. Debut stills from the new movie have been released by Netflix, and they deliver our first look at key characters played by Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Fans will note that both Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland are veteran actors when it comes to starring in Stephen King adaptations. The former notably played Losers Club leader Bill Denbrough in IT and IT: Chapter Two, while the latter portrayed the villainous Richard Straker in the 2004 Salem's Lot miniseries. Now they've come together in Mr. Harrigan's Phone as Craig and Mr. Harrigan, respectively, and you can see a preview of their characters' relationship in the still below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEnsO_0hd6ShnZ00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Craig is a teenager who lives with his father in the small town of Harlow, Maine, and he gets a part-time job working as an assistant for Mr. Harrigan, who is a wealthy recluse. The two of them strike up an unlikely friendship, and when Craig wins a nice chunk of money from a lottery scratcher that Mr. Harrigan gives him, he uses some of it to purchase his employer a brand new iPhone (which is presumably what we're seeing depicted in the image above).

Mr. Harrigan becomes fascinated by the device and it's remarkable potential, but it's not too long after that he passes away. Knowing what the phone meant to his deceased friend, Craig buries it with Mr. Harrigan – which is what we're seeing in this image:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmhHR_0hd6ShnZ00
(Image credit: Netflix)

After the funeral, Craig ends up turning to the communication device in his grief and during times of strife – but he ends up learning that his dead friend had a darker past than he ever realized, and horrible things start to happen when the protagonist texts Mr. Harrigan for help.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a supernatural horror story, but it's also a coming-of-age drama. The friendship formed between Craig and Mr. Harrigan is huge in that respect, but another key figure in his development through his formative years is his teacher, Ms. Hart, played by the terrific Kirby Howell-Baptiste:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMXsW_0hd6ShnZ00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on what these Mr. Harrigan's Phone first look images show us, it definitely seems that director John Lee Hancock is developing a faithful adaptation of Stephen King's novella – featured in the 2020 collection If It Bleeds – but he is already warning fans that the movie is going to feature some deviations from the source material.

Speaking with Tadum (opens in new tab), John Lee Hancock that certain changes were necessary given that "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" is not a particularly long novella. Said the filmmaker,

Because it’s a novella and it’s only 80-something pages, [you have] to jump in and grab onto thematically what I think he’s trying to say and activate some of it into scenes that aren’t necessarily all in the novella

Stephen King has already given the film a big thumbs up, as he Tweeted earlier this month that he has seen an early cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and he called it "nothing short of brilliant." Hopefully the arrival of these images means that the first trailer is on the way soon.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be launching on Netflix October 5, and you can learn about all upcoming live-action King projects with our Upcoming Stephen King Movies and TV guide. For a full dive into the history of King adaptations, check out my weekly Adapting Stephen King column, which posts here on CinemaBlend every Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRGBr_0hd6ShnZ00

NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lee Hancock
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jaeden Martell
Person
Donald Sutherland
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Veteran#New Iphone#Losers Club
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
149K+
Followers
37K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy