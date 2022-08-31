Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Jackets beat Panthers football photo gallery
Photo gallery from Roanoke Rapids Yellow Jackets football 53-8 win Friday night over North Pitt Pathers. at Hoyle field.
WITN
Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
nrcolumbus.com
Hobbton downs Gators in Thursday night varsity football
The Hobbton Wildcats earned a 47–6 win over the visiting East Columbus Gators in a Thursday night varsity football contest. The Wildcats continuously exploited a gap in the Gators defensive front. Despite numerous defensive adjustments, East Columbus could not slow down the Hobbton attack. The Gators were also at a disadvantage with just five varsity lineman dressed for the contest.
Ahoskie, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bertie High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Wilson Quarterback Tremel Echols
WILSON, S.C. (WBTW) – For the first time, in two years Wilson (2-0) has a player of the week. Quarterback Tremel Echols was named the Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week. The transfer from Timmonsville totaled 360 yards, with 8 touchdowns, 6 through the air and then 2 on the ground. The Tigers travel […]
packinsider.com
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State
4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
rrspin.com
Patsy Jenkins Barnes
Patsy Jenkins Barnes, 78, died in Gaston, NC, at Hampton Manor, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Mrs. Barnes was born in Halifax County, Sept. 01, 1944, daughter to the late Francis and Verla Salmon Jenkins. The Lord called her home on her birthday. The family will have a gathering of friends...
rrspin.com
Valley aging expo returns for 31st year
The Roanoke Valley Aging Expo has returned for the 31st year to provide participants opportunities to learn about programs and services offered in the area. Representatives from the North Carolina Secretary of State, Department of Insurance, and the assistant North Carolina attorney general will also be on hand to share strategies on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams targeting older adults.
WITN
One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
rrspin.com
Dwight Bronson 'Bob' Cummings
Dwight Bronson “Bob” Cummings, 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, August 31, 2022 in his Gaston home. Bob was born in Preston County, WV on March 16,1951, the son of Virgil Dale and Gertrude Marie Sigley Cummings. Bob was a retired construction superintendent. He enjoyed his work and...
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
rrspin.com
Shirley Butler Skinner
Shirley Butler Skinner, 91, of Lake Gaston left this world to join her beloved husband, Sterling on August 22, 2022 wrapped in the everlasting love of her family. She was born August 15, 1931 in Bladen County, North Carolina to Bert and Martha Gause Butler. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Sterling Warren Skinner,Sr.
Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher gets up to 109 years for rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said. Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from […]
rrspin.com
Elva Marie Ogan Bryant
Elva Marie Ogan Bryant of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Elva was born on December 29, 1929 to the late Clarence and Elva Lena Ogan of Corona, California. Elva was one of six children; brothers Ransom and David; sisters, Virginia, SaLoma, Mary Lee. She was preceded...
rrspin.com
Notice of special meeting: September 6, 2022
Notice is hereby given that the Roanoke Rapids City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:. City Councilwoman Suetta Scarbrough’s...
WRAL
Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly. Edgecombe County Public Schools ranks among the five worst counties in the state for the...
WITN
1 person shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At 1:55 A.M Saturday morning Goldsboro Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro. Officers found Kewon R’ Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Two...
