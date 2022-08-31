ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

WITN

Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
SNOW HILL, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Hobbton downs Gators in Thursday night varsity football

The Hobbton Wildcats earned a 47–6 win over the visiting East Columbus Gators in a Thursday night varsity football contest. The Wildcats continuously exploited a gap in the Gators defensive front. Despite numerous defensive adjustments, East Columbus could not slow down the Hobbton attack. The Gators were also at a disadvantage with just five varsity lineman dressed for the contest.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Sports
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Education
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State

4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

Patsy Jenkins Barnes

Patsy Jenkins Barnes, 78, died in Gaston, NC, at Hampton Manor, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Mrs. Barnes was born in Halifax County, Sept. 01, 1944, daughter to the late Francis and Verla Salmon Jenkins. The Lord called her home on her birthday. The family will have a gathering of friends...
GASTON, NC
rrspin.com

Valley aging expo returns for 31st year

The Roanoke Valley Aging Expo has returned for the 31st year to provide participants opportunities to learn about programs and services offered in the area. Representatives from the North Carolina Secretary of State, Department of Insurance, and the assistant North Carolina attorney general will also be on hand to share strategies on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams targeting older adults.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Dwight Bronson 'Bob' Cummings

Dwight Bronson “Bob” Cummings, 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, August 31, 2022 in his Gaston home. Bob was born in Preston County, WV on March 16,1951, the son of Virgil Dale and Gertrude Marie Sigley Cummings. Bob was a retired construction superintendent. He enjoyed his work and...
GASTON, NC
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Shirley Butler Skinner

Shirley Butler Skinner, 91, of Lake Gaston left this world to join her beloved husband, Sterling on August 22, 2022 wrapped in the everlasting love of her family. She was born August 15, 1931 in Bladen County, North Carolina to Bert and Martha Gause Butler. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Sterling Warren Skinner,Sr.
GASTON, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Elva Marie Ogan Bryant

Elva Marie Ogan Bryant of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Elva was born on December 29, 1929 to the late Clarence and Elva Lena Ogan of Corona, California. Elva was one of six children; brothers Ransom and David; sisters, Virginia, SaLoma, Mary Lee. She was preceded...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Notice of special meeting: September 6, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Roanoke Rapids City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:. City Councilwoman Suetta Scarbrough’s...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

1 person shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At 1:55 A.M Saturday morning Goldsboro Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro. Officers found Kewon R’ Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Two...
GOLDSBORO, NC

