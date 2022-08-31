Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation. 13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term. Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling...
fishers.in.us
Fishers Police Arrest a Man for Criminal Recklessness
Fishers, (Indiana): Fishers police arrest a man for discharging a handgun during an argument with a family member. Yesterday, shortly before 4pm, Fishers police officers responded to a residence in the 13400 block of Lantern Road after the homeowner called 911 to report their son, Darion Murray, had discharged a handgun. While responding, officers were informed that Darion had left the house on foot. Officers quickly established a perimeter and began searching. A short time later, officers located Darion and took him into custody. Darion was transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident. No one was injured in this incident.
1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Separate overnight shootings leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late early Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable […]
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
WISH-TV
4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 man dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
Carmel police looking for mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week. Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in...
Suspect in custody after gunshots fired inside Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers have a suspect in custody after gunshots were reported inside a home Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 13400 block of Lantern Road, near State Road 37 and East 131st Street. Police said 18-year-old Darion Murray fired...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
IMPD searches for suspect following assault of 74-year-old woman
Indianapolis police believe a 74-year-old woman was attacked by a total stranger.
IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
WISH-TV
Indy man sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on West Morris Street on Aug. 3, 2021. When they arrived, they found Jerry Poindexter, 27, unconscious in the drivers seat of a vehicle. Officers said they saw a black extended handgun magazine sticking out of Poindexter’s front right side that they believed was inserted into a handgun. Court documents say when officers found him in the vehicle, the doors were locked and the vehicle was still in drive and was being held in place by bushes.
Indy man charged in deadly hit-and-run of 70-year-old riding scooter
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Riding a motorized scooter along west 56th Street, police said 70-year-old Wesley Jones II was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene […]
Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0