Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer
EXCLUSIVE: The Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society will return with Season 2 on October 26, and Deadline has your first look at the trailer above. Following its two-episode premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays. This season, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) are sent on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale). When Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped,...
'Yellowstone' reveals the first look at season 5: Watch it now
Music wasn’t the only thing on display during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. During a commercial break, Paramount gave fans a fist look in to season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ and it has everyone buzzing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
Everything to Know About Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’: Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 be coming to Netflix?
Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
wegotthiscovered.com
How old was the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast during season one?
More than a decade has passed since Jersey Shore’s premiere on Dec. 3, 2009, but it remains one of the most well-known reality TV shows in U.S. history, spanning six seasons during its original run, until 2012. Proof of the show’s success are the many official iterations made in different countries, like Brazil, Mexico, the U.K., and even Russia. But that’s not all – the show’s immense success allowed for a revival titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which made its way onto viewers’ screens in 2018 and is currently still airing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Chozen teaches Daniel a lesson in a new ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5 clip
With the season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai just around the corner, Netflix is gearing up to the event by releasing a few different clips showcasing some of the upcoming tension in the show. One of the more exciting cast members from the movies to return to the show is...
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
After final tour, it will no longer be NOFX’s job to keep punk rock elite
Bust out your Vans and take advantage of the last time you’ll get to see punk legends NOFX in person. The band, which formed in 1983, will break up next year, according to singer Fat Mike’s Instagram. The singer responded to a comment on a post and wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.”
IGN
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder - Disney+ Streaming Release Date Trailer
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming on Disney+ on September 8. Watch the latest teaser for another look at the movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt.
wegotthiscovered.com
First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled
A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween. The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a...
Comments / 0