Premier League

Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Liverpool, Man City held to draws; Chelsea rallies for win

LONDON — (AP) — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points for the fourth time in six games after an eventful 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah hitting the post in stoppage time.
Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle

Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after going through on goal in the first half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.Howe said: “He’ll be disappointed to miss that because he’d back himself to score and I’d certainly back him to score, but he’s gone for a certain type of finish – and that’s obviously...
Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth came from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate's header and Brennan Johnson's penalty.
Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea stole all three points late on against West Ham thanks to Kai Havertz's late winner at Stamford Bridge. The Hammers took the lead through Michail Antonio's close range goal after Edouard Mendy failed to deal with some danger in the box. However, Ben Chilwell came off the bench to...
Everton v Liverpool: Team news

Everton forward Neil Maupay is set to make his debut after he was ineligible for the draw at Leeds United, while new arrival Idrissa Gueye may also feature. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are back in training but not yet available. Liverpool welcome back Darwin Nunez following suspension, while Diogo...
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
