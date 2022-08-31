Read full article on original website
Related
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
SkySports
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Liverpool, Man City held to draws; Chelsea rallies for win
LONDON — (AP) — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points for the fourth time in six games after an eventful 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah hitting the post in stoppage time.
SkySports
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell inspire comeback win off the bench
David Moyes says he has "lost faith in VAR" after Maxwel Cornet's late equaliser was contentiously chalked off to ensure Chelsea won 2-1 after a frantic finale at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Substitute Cornet, who struck the post with a free header before Kai Havertz's late winner (88), thought he...
Leicester City v Manchester United: Premier League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Foxes escape the bottom of the table or can United continue their recent improvement? Join Rob Smyth
IN THIS ARTICLE
Napoli sporting director rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo links
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed reports that the club were in the mix to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Thomas Tuchel spoke of Chelsea starting the season anew this weekend, with the squad now settled and all the drama and distractions of the past three months — from the ownership transition to an historic transfer window — fully in the rearview. However we want to frame it,...
Match Report: Ben Chilwell The Savior In Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United
Chelsea came back from 1-0 down to secure their third victory of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.
Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle
Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after going through on goal in the first half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.Howe said: “He’ll be disappointed to miss that because he’d back himself to score and I’d certainly back him to score, but he’s gone for a certain type of finish – and that’s obviously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth came from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate's header and Brennan Johnson's penalty.
Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Premier League
Chelsea stole all three points late on against West Ham thanks to Kai Havertz's late winner at Stamford Bridge. The Hammers took the lead through Michail Antonio's close range goal after Edouard Mendy failed to deal with some danger in the box. However, Ben Chilwell came off the bench to...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th
All the action from Gameweek 6 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
BBC
Everton v Liverpool: Team news
Everton forward Neil Maupay is set to make his debut after he was ineligible for the draw at Leeds United, while new arrival Idrissa Gueye may also feature. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are back in training but not yet available. Liverpool welcome back Darwin Nunez following suspension, while Diogo...
Official: Martin Dubravka And Antony Manchester United Shirt Numbers Revealed
Manchester United have officially revealed the shirt numbers for both Martin Dubravka and Antony.
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
Watch: Denis Zakaria Arrives in Turin for His Chelsea Medical
Denis Zakaria has been filmed in Turin heading for his Chelsea medical.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Comments / 0