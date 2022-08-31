Read full article on original website
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
Lisbon man faces menacing charges
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.
Lowville woman charged with attempted arson
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 49-year-old Lowville woman is accused of deliberately setting a fire that damaged a home in the village. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Tammy Stevens with a felony count of second-degree attempted arson. It’s alleged that Stevens intentionally started a fire that caused...
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
Two teens die of electrocution in Upstate New York
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch. The […]
Heuvelton diner reopening after reaching tax payment deal
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - After striking a deal with the state, L.E.A.’s Diner in Heuvelton will be back open on Sunday. On Wednesday, the state Department of Taxation and Finance seized the property for failure to pay sales tax. Owner Steve Bogardus said that after he took over...
Fish spawning projects complete, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two projects to create new spawning habitats for native north country fish are complete. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the projects in Chaumont Bay and in the Black River near Dexter will help walleye, lake sturgeon, lake whitefish and cisco.
Copenhagen’s attorney calls fire department’s books ‘a large red flag’
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is the day for the Copenhagen Fire Department to either hand over control to the village or begin the process of disbanding. It comes as an internal department document shows bank accounts could be off by tens of thousands of dollars. Already criticized for...
Jefferson County SPCA: Guinea pigs, mice & finches - oh, my
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several small animals came to the Jefferson County SPCA this week. They were part of a hoarding case in the Rochester area. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says there are rabbits, guinea pigs, spiny mice, and zebra finches. The main shelter on Water Street in Watertown...
Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
O’burg city manager to review police chief actions, after judge tosses gun evidence
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city manager will review a court case in which the judge tossed out evidence seized by Ogdensburg police last year, including a shotgun with a grenade launcher. In particular, the judge called into question the sworn testimony of now-police chief Mark Kearns, who denied...
Fulton man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges
FULTON, N.Y. — Tyler Hull, 39, of Fulton has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for conspiring to unlawfully distribute and possess with the intent to distribute eutylone, a controlled substance. As part of Hull's previously entered guilty plea, he admitted from November 2020 through December 2020,...
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County
Redfield, NY — A vigil was held Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
Accessible boat launch helps disabled get on the water
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of the open water can be freeing, but for kayakers with physical disabilities, it can still have some limitations. However, a new accessible boat launch is helping more people embrace that freeing feeling. Tom Lazore is a member of the 10th Mountain Division’s...
Ella M. Pattison, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ella M. Pattison, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 30th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 73 years old. A celebration of life will be announced in the future at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country. “With the onset of the pandemic, and moved...
Court documents: O’burg mayor lied
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective. Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements. He has not returned a call for comment. In court...
Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times...
