Mark Justin Adams
Mark Justin Adams, 62, of Baytown, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Beach City. Mark was born January 18, 1960 in Liberty, Texas to John Adams, Sr. and Louise Datel Adams. Mark grew up in Dayton where he attended Dayton schools graduating in 1978. Mark was an electrician primarily in plant maintenance and worked for Brown and Root and Austin Industrial plus was an Exxon Contractor. He was proud of his roses and enjoyed singing old country & western songs. He also loved to fish, hunt, C&W dance and sing karaoke.
Shyrl Lynn (Snider) Stevens
Shyrl Lynn (Snider) Stevens, of Hull, Texas, was born on December 7, 1949 in Beaumont, Texas to Shirley Snider and Ruby Rutledge. She passed away on August 27, 2022 at the age of 72. Shyrl was raised in Beaumont and Vidor, and moved to Hull, Texas with her husband William...
Rev. William Adolph Johnson
Rev. William Adolph Johnson, 90, of Liberty, went on to glory on August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by many loved ones. Rev. Johnson was born July 11, 1932, in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Emmett and Laci Johnson. He is preceded in death by his son, Junior; grandson, Willie; his...
Robbie Faye Tullis Page
Robbie was the daughter of Robert Bruce Tullis and Margaret Irene Daniels Tullis. Born April 24, 1936, in Cleveland, she was the first born of 4 children (Robbie, Danny, Ann and Ronnie.) Robbie attended school in Cleveland and was a proud member of the Royal Braves band. Following graduation in 1954, she attended Massey Business College in Houston.
CPL Michael Allen Norris
CPL Michael Allen Norris, 27, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, September 27, 1994, in Houston, Texas, to Thomas Sr and LaCasta Norris. Michael was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents, Wayne and Betty Norris, Thomas and Lucy Stidger, George and Helen Linton, James H Tucker, and Johnny Clark Sr.; Grandfather, Alan Norris; Aunt, Helen Willis.
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
Sheriff Rader commends accomplishments of LCSO drug interdiction unit
At this month’s regular Liberty County Sheriff’s departmental meeting, the usual procedure of selection of one deputy for Employee of the Month was altered somewhat as Sheriff Bobby Rader opted to recognize not just one individual for this monthly award but rather an entire group of deputies, namely the LCSO’s Drug Interdiction Unit.
Liberty County deputy involved in head-on crash
A Liberty County sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday in a head-on crash on SH 146 in Hardin. Around 5 p.m., the 911 dispatch center at the sheriff’s office began to light up with calls about a driver being all over the road, according to Sheriff Bobby Rader. At...
Dayton HS students excel in College Board assessments to earn national recognition
Dayton High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
