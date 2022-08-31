ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)

September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bronson, TX
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
County
San Augustine County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Texas Man on Most Wanted List

Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
KTBS

2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

Mansfield man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in DeSoto Parish are investigating a double shooting in Mansfield Monday night that left two people dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to information released by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 204 Daw Road in Mansfield just before 9...
MANSFIELD, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: East Texas man ran from officers, arrested for drug possession

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for drug possession and additional charges on Thursday, said the Crockett Police Department. Officers were patrolling near Wooten Street after several thefts occurred in the area, then police saw several men run away when they saw their patrol cars. Brodrick Sandles, 20, of Crockett was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas Woman

20-year-old Sheryia Ronsha Grant was eight months pregnant and living in Kilgore, Texas. Her baby girl, who she planned to name I'yanna Ree Grant, was due on September 16, 2016, She worked at a local Chicken Express restaurant and was looking forward to giving birth. Sheryia recently spent her entire paycheck on new baby items and supplies, anticipating being a new mother, reports the Charley Project.
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha Street, Old Airport Road Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

September 1, 2022 - Tenaha Street in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision September 1, 2022, at the intersection with Old Airport Road around 11:15am. When emergency personnel with Center Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department arrived, both vehicles involved were on the western side of the roadway.
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Lufkin family escaped fire but lost everything

LUFKIN, Texas — A mother and her two daughters safely escaped a fire that destroyed all their belongings in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin Tuesday night. Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house with heavy black smoke and flames in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy