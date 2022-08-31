Read full article on original website
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Registy of Charitable Events: September – December
Tickets: $250.00 (Single Ticket) Location: Arnaud’s Restaurant 813 Bienville St. Contact: 504-899-4501, lighthouselouisiana.org/give. Location: 2601 Severn Ave. Location: 4238 Magazine St. (La Petite Grocery) Contact: 504-899-1144, wrbh.org. September 17. NOLA Bluedoo Fest. Benefits: Tulane Cancer Center. Tickets: No entry fee to attend. There is a walk/run registration fee, and...
myneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do
The 2022 Zoo-To-Do gathered 3,500 supporters to celebrate Audubon’s conservation efforts for pollinators. In the fall of 2022, the Zoo’s Tropical Bird House will reopen and renovations to Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium will soon bring new exhibits. Sponsors and Patron Partygoers enjoyed specialty cocktails and cuisine and access...
myneworleans.com
Dining for a Cause
Join an all-star roster of talented chefs for a Sunday Supper at Mister Mao on Sept. 25 – all to benefit the Veggi Farmers Cooperative. The five-course dinner ($100 per person) will feature creative dishes from chefs Michael Gulotta (Maypop/MoPho), Nikki Mills (Peche), Mason Hereford (Turkey and the Wolf & Molly’s Rise and Shine), and Kimi Ngyuen (Kimi Bakes), plus cocktail pairings sponsored by Vietnam’s Song Cai Distillery. Seatings are available at 6 and 8 p.m. 4501 Tchoupitoulas St., 345-2056, mistermaonola.com.
myneworleans.com
Dining & Entertainment
Locals and tourists alike know that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by New Orleans’ endless restaurant options. As fall flavors come to the forefront of menus around the city, consider these restaurants as top contenders. Briquette. 701 South Peters St, New Orleans. 504-302-7496. Briquette is proud to showcase...
myneworleans.com
Back to School
The back-to-school season is a time of great transition in more ways than one. While many kids are trading in camps for the classroom, parents’ routines often undergo a shift as well. Some families will find themselves on the hunt for daytime childcare and after school activities, whereas others may be navigating a new school with their children. To top it all off, the commencement of another calendar school year usually warrants a wardrobe update for the little ones. Although it may seem like there are lots of boxes to check, these academic, childcare, enrichment and clothing options will ensure the return to school is easy on the whole family.
myneworleans.com
Change Makers: Dr. Keith LeBlanc
By offering free sunscreen to the public at parks, festivals, and many more locations, the Stop & Block team hopes to help people in New Orleans enjoy the city’s outdoor events safely. Dr. Keith LeBlanc, medical director, and Jaime Zwiener, director of sales and revenue, spoke with Avenue about their unique company. Their sunscreen-dispensing kiosks are already helping people all over New Orleans and the surrounding area protect their skin and health.
myneworleans.com
Best Bets for Another Weekend in NOLA
The quiet I have contemplated for the past few weeks seems to have come to an end. We now have all sorts of chatter-inspiring things swirling around us here in NOLALand. I am not a fan, but last Tuesday Fox News personality Tucker Carlson took note of New Orleans during his prime-time evening broadcast. He delivered a cringe-inducing diatribe on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s ill-received decision to appear in Juvenile Court to sit with the family of a miscreant youth who, when he was 13 years-old, terrorized, at gunpoint, and carjacked three victims. The horrified and traumatized victims were also present in the courtroom.
myneworleans.com
Raising the Bar
The old adage that food doesn’t have to be complicated to be good springs to life at Sukeban, a new Izakaya on Oak Street where the quality of its foundational ingredients lifts it above the noise of most other Japanese places around town. The name ‘Sukeban’ translates (approximately) to “Girl Boss,” referring to the subversive leaders of Tokyo’s girl street gangs in the 1970s. It’s a tongue-in-cheek call out by owner and executive Chef Jacqueline Blanchard and sets the tone of the operational ethos underscoring her first foray into restaurant ownership (Blanchard also owns the nearby high-end culinary boutique Coutelier). Her restaurant has landed focused, fully formed and on-point, and I can’t wait to return to it again soon.
myneworleans.com
Fall Home Resources
The fall season marks a period of change that can be witnessed all around us. While the trees begin to turn colors and closets get warmer, why not make some property-related changes too? Perhaps the inside of the home needs a little sprucing up before the upcoming holiday season. On the same note, if buying, selling or investing in property is on the horizon, best to get it underway before schedules get even busier with the year drawing to a close. Whether it’s updating the interior of the home or finding a completely new one, utilize these resources to get the job done right.
myneworleans.com
Toulouse Trek
I found an old hurricane-style glass the other day, and the logo on it appeared to be from a bar I remember in the French Quarter called Lautrec, 514 Toulouse. I went to a lot of Uptown and French Quarter bars in the 1970’s, and I remember the name, but I don’t think I ever went there. I can’t find any information or pictures of the bar, but it appears that 514 Toulouse in New Orleans is a very historic location. Any information on the historical significance of the location itself would also be great.
