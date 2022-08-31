ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Associated Press

Bennett, Georgia D lead No. 3 Dawgs to 49-3 rout of Oregon

ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent of defending its national championship with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with two touchdowns and ran for another score before calling it a day in the third quarter of the season opener, the Bulldogs leading 42-3 and having thoroughly ruined the debut of Oregon coach Dan Lanning. After spending the last three years as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, Lanning got a look at his former team from the opposing sideline in a game played before a predominantly red-clad crowd at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. One awful performance into his head coaching career, Lanning saw just how far the Ducks have to go.
EUGENE, OR
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy