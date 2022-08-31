ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC community still in shock after student stabbing death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
City
Burgaw, NC
wfxb.com

One Dead, Two Injured After NC School Stabbing

A fight at a North Carolina school turned deadly yesterday. A student at north-side high school in Jacksonville fatally stabbed a classmate as well as injured another classmate and a teacher. The incident happened around 7:00am in the school’s main entrance. The victim was given medical aid at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. The injured student and teacher were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the attack may have been gang-related. Three teenagers have been arrested and charged. A 16-year-old was with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with assault and disorderly conduct on school property. All students were sent home after the attack and classes will resume on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
KINSTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Prescribed burn planned for Carolina Beach Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn is planned for Friday, September 2nd, near the entrance of Carolina Beach State Park. The eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond, and the trails across from the visitor center are included in the prescribed burn. This burn,...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

