FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
NC community still in shock after student stabbing death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United’s new initiative shines light on crime prevention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s looking a bit brighter for Port City United’s Director Cedrick Harrison and his community. A New Hanover County agency, which focuses on finding ways to improve communities, rolled out a new way to shine a light on areas to prevent criminal activity.
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school, police chief says; student arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another is hurt after a fight ended in a stabbing at an Onslow County high school, according to the chief of the Jacksonville Police Department. In a news conference around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said it started...
wfxb.com
One Dead, Two Injured After NC School Stabbing
A fight at a North Carolina school turned deadly yesterday. A student at north-side high school in Jacksonville fatally stabbed a classmate as well as injured another classmate and a teacher. The incident happened around 7:00am in the school’s main entrance. The victim was given medical aid at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. The injured student and teacher were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the attack may have been gang-related. Three teenagers have been arrested and charged. A 16-year-old was with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with assault and disorderly conduct on school property. All students were sent home after the attack and classes will resume on Wednesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods. Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods. Vendors include local produce,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Prescribed burn planned for Carolina Beach Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn is planned for Friday, September 2nd, near the entrance of Carolina Beach State Park. The eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond, and the trails across from the visitor center are included in the prescribed burn. This burn,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
wcti12.com
Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
