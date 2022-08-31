As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO