Read full article on original website
Related
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
nypressnews.com
Neighbors defend South LA property owner after city labels her building a gang hotspot
Tamika King, who goes by Nina Roza, was left in awe when she learned police labeled her apartment complex as one of the most dangerous gang hotspots in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
smobserved.com
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Antelope Valley Press
White substance coats Littlerock streets
LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
920kvec.com
California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school
A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled that El Segundo Unified School District’s negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017. Irons, who is now 18, was awarded $700,000 in damages for past pain and suffering, and $300,000 for any future emotional trauma she may suffer.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admitted Jermaine Petit Wasn’t Holding Gun Before Shooting Him
The Los Angeles Police Department identified Sergeant Brett Hayhoe and Officer Daryl Glover Jr. as the shooters of 41-year-old Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park on July 18. Body-worn camera footage shows that both officers admit Petit was not holding a gun before shooting him. Glover is the son of Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) Vice President Jerretta Sandoz. She is the union director of the LAPD division her son is assigned to. In this role, one of her responsibilities is defending police officers who shoot people — like her son.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Headlines: Power Ranger Protects Boyle Heights Tamalero; Six-Story Mural Celebrates Hollywood Legends
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Red Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is out there protecting tamaleros in Boyle Heights. [BoyyleHeights]. —The...
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
foxla.com
Aspiring rapper among 2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Two men in their 20s, including aspiring rapper Wakko The Kidd, are in critical condition following a shooting that occurred during an overnight follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the two victims were at a recording studio in Hollywood on...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
2urbangirls.com
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
Comments / 0