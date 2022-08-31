ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

White substance coats Littlerock streets

LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
LITTLEROCK, CA
920kvec.com

California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school

A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled that El Segundo Unified School District’s negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017. Irons, who is now 18, was awarded $700,000 in damages for past pain and suffering, and $300,000 for any future emotional trauma she may suffer.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admitted Jermaine Petit Wasn’t Holding Gun Before Shooting Him

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Sergeant Brett Hayhoe and Officer Daryl Glover Jr. as the shooters of 41-year-old Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park on July 18. Body-worn camera footage shows that both officers admit Petit was not holding a gun before shooting him. Glover is the son of Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) Vice President Jerretta Sandoz. She is the union director of the LAPD division her son is assigned to. In this role, one of her responsibilities is defending police officers who shoot people — like her son.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers

2urbangirls.com

Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

