Missing military vets’ families meet with Ukraine officials
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The families of two military veterans from Alabama who are missing in Ukraine this week met virtually with federal government officials and Ukraine’s ambassador, Oksana Markarova, and participated in two Ukrainian-American events to observe that country’s Independence Day. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9.
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
Audit: Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project shows the cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled over the past decade to $2.7 billion. The report released Friday by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says the rail line connecting downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie has been delayed by nine years and that 20% of the project remains unfunded. Auditors noted the regional planning agency building the line, the Metropolitan Council, has not indicated how the shortfall will be funded. Southwest is an extension of the Green Line and is more than 60% finished.
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitchforks and torches’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups and others. Democrats and the campaign of Gov. Tony Evers say that Tim Michels is threatening violence. Michels spokesperson Anna Kelly is downplaying his remarks, saying “only political hacks and media accomplices would freak out about Tim using a figure of speech.” His comments on a conservative talk radio show come amid a strong pushback to a story published earlier this week by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing his charitable giving.
