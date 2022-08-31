Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) host the Troy Trojans (0-0, 0-0 SBC) today at 3 p.m. CT in the season opener for both teams. The game will be televised on the SEC Network from 64,038-seat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss enters the game relatively healthy. Defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove...
Jaxson Dart Named Starting Quarterback For Ole Miss Season Opener
The Rebels have their signal caller for Week 1.
Five things Ole Miss fans want to see Saturday
Ole Miss opens its 2022 season Saturday in Oxford versus the Troy Trojans. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss opens the season ranked No. 21 and No. 24 in the major polls, but many believe this team is even better than that. The first test comes Saturday. Today we take a look at five things we believe all Ole Miss fans would like to see in the Rebels' first game to help further the belief this is a team than can challenge for a SEC West title.
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Ole Miss reveals uniform combo for Week 1 game Saturday
New season for the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels means new uniforms. On its Twitter page, Ole Miss debuted its new uniforms for the Week 1 matchup versus the Troy Trojans. Ole Miss will wear its typical dark blue jersey and new-look white helmets with “Ole Miss” in navy blue. The Rebels led by third-year head coach Lane Kiffin, have not been afraid to show off their swag and showmanship.
The Season: Ole Miss Football Returns to ESPNU
For the fifth straight year, ESPNU will televise Ole Miss’ Emmy award-winning series “The Season: Ole Miss Football”, in addition to being available on the ESPN App upon airing. The first episode for the 2022 season will air on ESPNU at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept....
Southaven, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marshall County High School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Marshall County High SchoolNorthpoint Christian School.
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss Football vs. TROY (3 pm) Home Place Pastures (Como): THE HILL COUNTRY BOUCHERIE & BLUES PICNIC. 11 am–10:30 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–11 pm. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht, Bite Squad, or Door Dash....
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
BankFirst to Acquire Mechanics Bank
BankFirst Capital, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, signed a merger agreement with Mechanics Banc Holding Company, the parent company of Mechanics Bank, under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank for all-cash consideration. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company, is expected to close in Q1/23 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Mechanics and bank regulatory authorities.
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts "Goodbye" Message on Facebook
A Mississippi man who stole a plane from the Tupelo airport and threatened to land in a local Walmart before crashing hours later has been identified.
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
UPDATE: Plane stolen from Mississippi airport appears to have ceased flying. Reports are the pilot is alive.
A man who reportedly stole a plane from the Tupelo airport and reportedly threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart store had local, state and federal law enforcement tracking his movements as he did loop after loop above Tupelo and other areas in North Mississippi. The website FlightAware tracked...
Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
A place to dream: Mississippi kids who routinely sleep on floor at home given brand new beds to call their own
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure
If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
