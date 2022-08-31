Read full article on original website
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Camel
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Robert Camel. He is wanted for a parole violation and has strong ties to Racine.
WISN
Homicide suspect identified in shootout with Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police shot and killed a homicide suspect after a chase overnight. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirm the homicide suspect was Ernest Blakney. During a news conference Saturday morning, police say they tried to pull over a truck at 22nd & National avenues around 10:50 p.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Madison police bust underage drinking, 137 cited at bar: report
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police on Thursday, Sept. 1 cited more than 130 people for underage drinking at a downtown bar, according to a report from WMTV. WTMV said officers walked into the bar and asked 143 people to prove they were at least 21 years old. Only six could – resulting in 137 people potential citations. More citations are likely, police said.
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot neighbors at 22nd and Center, prosecutors say
Leslie Bost, 57, is wanted for shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center Aug. 24, killing one of the four victims. Prosecutors say his own sister sat on the porch with the victims as he opened fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Homicide suspect killed in police shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The initial traffic stop was...
Muskego Walmart bomb threat: Shoppers evacuated, K9 sent in
The Muskego Walmart has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday. According to Muskego police, employees received a bomb threat through their internal communication system.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; accused killer dead after chase
MILWAUKEE - A man wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting downtown late Friday, Sept. 2. The man, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district following a lengthy high-speed chase around the city, is 47-year-old homicide suspect Ernest Blakney, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Daily Telegram
New COVID-19 infections decline, but deaths rise in Wisconsin
The number of new infections reported continued to decline across the state over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 31. However, the number of people who died of complications of COVID-19 rose since Aug. 17, DHS reported. The seven-day average of new cases...
WISN
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
CBS 58
2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jury finds Illinois man guilty in 2021 Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A jury found an Illinois man guilty on Friday, Sept. 2 of all charges he faced in connection to a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois was charged first first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
