ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 3

Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Homicide suspect identified in shootout with Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police shot and killed a homicide suspect after a chase overnight. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirm the homicide suspect was Ernest Blakney. During a news conference Saturday morning, police say they tried to pull over a truck at 22nd & National avenues around 10:50 p.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Madison police bust underage drinking, 137 cited at bar: report

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police on Thursday, Sept. 1 cited more than 130 people for underage drinking at a downtown bar, according to a report from WMTV. WTMV said officers walked into the bar and asked 143 people to prove they were at least 21 years old. Only six could – resulting in 137 people potential citations. More citations are likely, police said.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
UPMATTERS

Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Homicide suspect killed in police shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The initial traffic stop was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting; accused killer dead after chase

MILWAUKEE - A man wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting downtown late Friday, Sept. 2. The man, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district following a lengthy high-speed chase around the city, is 47-year-old homicide suspect Ernest Blakney, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Telegram

New COVID-19 infections decline, but deaths rise in Wisconsin

The number of new infections reported continued to decline across the state over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 31. However, the number of people who died of complications of COVID-19 rose since Aug. 17, DHS reported. The seven-day average of new cases...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jury finds Illinois man guilty in 2021 Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A jury found an Illinois man guilty on Friday, Sept. 2 of all charges he faced in connection to a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois was charged first first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy