Chicago Lyft driver among 17 suing rideshare company, describes ‘saddest day’ of her life

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It was one year ago when Lyft driver Stella Grant said she picked up a passenger in downtown Chicago .

Grant said the woman was intoxicated and immediately started verbally abusing her, and then physically attacked her.

“So, I started bleeding,” Grant said. “Blood was just gushing out everywhere.”

Grant had to go to the emergency room, and she said she has the scars to prove it.

Although Grant wanted to bring charges against the woman, she said Lyft wouldn’t give her the woman’s name.

“I told them, ‘Just help me, because she’s going to do this to somebody else again,’” Grant said. “But they did not do that … They didn’t follow through with me. They didn’t care to know how I felt after that. They did not.”

Lyft required a court order to disclose the woman’s name, Grant said.

“And that was the saddest day of my life,” she said. “Because I knew that if I was the one that assaulted a passenger and caused her to bleed, I would be in jail.”

In all, 17 legal actions have just been filed against Lyft — some by drivers, some by passengers — all of whom say Lyft could do more to keep people safe and help them get justice.

Lyft has yet to comment on Wednesday’s legal action.

