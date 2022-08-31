ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Lyft driver among 17 suing rideshare company, describes ‘saddest day’ of her life

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzlqW_0hd6RApV00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It was one year ago when Lyft driver Stella Grant said she picked up a passenger in downtown Chicago .

Grant said the woman was intoxicated and immediately started verbally abusing her, and then physically attacked her.

“So, I started bleeding,” Grant said. “Blood was just gushing out everywhere.”

Grant had to go to the emergency room, and she said she has the scars to prove it.

Although Grant wanted to bring charges against the woman, she said Lyft wouldn’t give her the woman’s name.

“I told them, ‘Just help me, because she’s going to do this to somebody else again,’” Grant said. “But they did not do that … They didn’t follow through with me. They didn’t care to know how I felt after that. They did not.”

Lyft required a court order to disclose the woman’s name, Grant said.

“And that was the saddest day of my life,” she said. “Because I knew that if I was the one that assaulted a passenger and caused her to bleed, I would be in jail.”

In all, 17 legal actions have just been filed against Lyft — some by drivers, some by passengers — all of whom say Lyft could do more to keep people safe and help them get justice.

Lyft has yet to comment on Wednesday’s legal action.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rideshare#Downtown Chicago#Chicago Lyft#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
cwbchicago.com

Scooter rider stabbed Vespa user in bike lane dispute, prosecutors say

A dispute over the use of a bicycle lane on the Near North Side ended with one man being stabbed and another facing felony charges, officials said. Chicago police said it happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North LaSalle. Prosecutors said a 45-year-old man was riding...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Lurie Children's Hospital facing harassment for gender affirming care

Pediatric facilities nationwide, including Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital, are facing harassment and false claims about the gender-affirming care they offer. Why it matters: The harassment is driven by Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account whose posts are amplified by the conservative group Awake Illinois. It targets hospitals that provide crucial...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy