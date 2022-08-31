Teen to get treatment for brain-eating amoeba in Chicago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A teenager from Florida who is fighting a rare brain-eating amoeba will continue his treatment in Chicago.

Caleb Ziegelbauer went to Port Charlotte Beach in Florida with his family last month. A week later, he began experiencing headaches and hallucinations.

The 13-year-old was later diagnosed with a brain-eating amoeba that entered through his nose. He's been in the hospital ever since.

Now, his treatment is moving from Tampa to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago.

His mother, Jesse, says her son will recover.

A Go Fund Me page has raised more than $65,000 to help pay medical expenses.

