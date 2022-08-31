Jaquan Brisker returns from thumb injury, believes he'll be ready for Bears' opener

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker on Wednesday returned to practice ahead of schedule as he continues to recover from a right thumb injury, and he believes he’ll be ready to play in the team’s opener on Sept. 11.

Brisker underwent surgery after suffering the injury during a preseason game on Aug. 13. The hope was for him to be ready by the start of the regular season, and it appears that will be the case, with Brisker noting he's ahead of schedule in his recovery.

"I feel like I'll be 120% by the time I'm back,” Brisker said.

A second-round pick of the Bears in April, Brisker said he truly doesn't know how he suffered the thumb injury. It occurred at some point in the Bears' preseason opener. He felt pain in his hand one day later and visited with the team’s athletic training staff before further testing revealed a thumb fracture.

Brisker projects to start for the Bears at safety alongside veteran Eddie Jackson.

The Bears are also anticipating that center Lucas Patrick will return next week, coach Matt Eberflus said. Patrick has been dealing with a right hand injury since the first practice of training camp.

Patrick has been present around the Bears in practice and wearing a brace on his right hand. The goal has been for him to return in time for the opener against the 49ers.

“We’re pushing for that, we’re hoping for that and we’ll see how it goes,” Eberflus said.

Bears receiver Tajae Sharpe has been ruled out for the season with a ribs injury, Eberflus confirmed. Sharpe was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The Bears didn't place receiver N’Keal Harry (ankle) on injured reserve, an indication that he could return within the first four games of the regular season.

If the Bears chose to place Harry on injured reserve, he'd be required to miss a minimum of four games. That move would also open up a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Bears will release their first injury report next Wednesday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

