ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyckoff, NJ

Supermarkets selling Jersey Fresh make a tough year better for NJ farmers

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjchB_0hd6R7GZ00

This year has not been kind to farmers in New Jersey.

The weather went from bad to worse — too cold and wet in spring and too hot and dry in summer, said Jimmy Abma of Abma's Farm in Wyckoff.

"It was like someone turned the water off," the Wyckoff native said of this summer's drought.

The weather was not the only issue this year for farmers in the Garden State.

Supply chain issues with fertilizer and packaging and higher than normal costs of fuel and shipping combined with overall inflation to hurt farmers.

The silver lining? Support from New Jersey through its Jersey Fresh program and support from state residents, local businesses, restaurants and supermarkets.

Abma's Farm has had long-standing agreements with supermarket chains, including Stop & Shop, that buy its fresh produce, a much-appreciated lifeline.

"The dynamics of our industry has changed so much over the years that a program like Stop & Shop's and Jersey Fresh allow growers like us to get directly to chain stores," Abma said on Wednesday while on a tour of the Clifton Commons' Stop & Shop with the supermarket's Vice President Brian Fleming and New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher.

Food:Families in need skip meals to pay other expenses. Food pantries also in dire straits

Stop & Shop's partnership with independent farmers as well as regional food banks was not lost on Fisher, who agreed that the supermarket program and Jersey Fresh help to stabilize the bottom line for New Jersey farms.

Despite the state's dense population, the Garden State maintains its farmlands and remains a leader in farm products.

"We are number three in spinach grown, number four in peppers and top ranked in terms of the dollars generated from blueberries," Fisher said. "People look for Jersey Fresh."

Besides blueberries, particularly prized are Jersey Fresh tomatoes and corn, whether it be yellow, white or a combination of both.

Abma noted that corn was a tough crop this year. While his farm has irrigation, nothing beats a nice soaking rainstorm.

"We had to plow under 30 acres," he said.

The tomatoes, however, remained good and by diversifying with other prized vegetables like cucumbers, Abma's managed to keep its head above water, he said.

From Stop & Shop's perspective, doing business with Jersey's farmers is good for everyone, not the least of which is the company's bottom line.

"Locally grown is really a strategic pillar for us," Fleming said. "Our customers are telling us they want more local fresh products."

Stop & Shop works with 30 small independent farmers that provide goods for the 406 stores the company runs in five states.

"We have some of the best farmers in the world. Frankly, you have to be to farm in a state like New Jersey and we have farmers that are absolutely trailblazers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey

Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
New Jersey 101.5

Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes

Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Wyckoff, NJ
94.5 PST

The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others

When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Despite drought, N.J. farms fill store shelves with ‘Jersey Fresh’ produce

The tomatoes were plump, the peppers smooth and shiny, and the cucumbers still looked juicy, despite having been raised during one of the driest summers in recent memory. Though New Jersey farmers are calling it a ‘challenging’ growing season, the shelves were full in the produce aisle at the Stop & Shop in Clifton on Wednesday when state Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher stopped by. Fisher was there to promote the homegrown fruits and vegetables sold under the ‘Jersey Fresh’ label, along with Stop & Shop’s program in which it buys produce from over 30 farms around the state.
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Supermarkets#Food Pantries#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Jersey Fresh#Nj#Stop Shop
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
hobokengirl.com

This 68-Acre Apple Farm in Chester, NJ Has Opened for its 48th Season

As the summer days give way to crisp fall weather, we all eagerly look forward to one of the best fall activities in North Jersey: apple picking. Riamede Farm in Chester, New Jersey has acres upon acres of pick-your-own apple trees that offer brightly-colored fruit for visitors to pick and bring home. This old-fashioned apple farm boasts 75-year-old trees, which are considered vintage, and each carries its own unique taste profile. In the months to come, the tractor-pulled hayride to the back of the orchard will bring apple adventures to each row of newly ripening fruit trees. We took a visit to this autumnal haven right at the beginning of its season. Read on to learn all about Riamede Farm, a pick-your-own apple orchard located at 122 Oakdale Road in Chester, NJ.
CHESTER, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy