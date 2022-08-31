Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Football player makes triumphant return to field where he was paralyzed a year ago
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Nearly one year to the day since the game that changed his life forever, former Dohn Community High School football player, Simeon “Tino” Whittle, returned to the field where he was paralyzed at Cincinnati Country Day School. CCD wanted to honor Tino in...
WKRC
Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
WLWT 5
Dog named Joey Votto gets adopted after being fostered by Reds' Jonathon India and girlfriend
CINCINNATI — Back in May, Reds' Jonathan India and his girlfriend Daniella began fostering Joey Votto, the dog that is. After spending a few months with his foster family, Votto is sliding tongue first into his forever home after he was adopted on Thursday. The Cincinnati Animal CARE team...
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-4)
This weekend, catch the WEBN fireworks show or sink your teeth into a giant turkey leg at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
dayton.com
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
WKRC
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
Win Tickets to The We Outside Comedy Tour
100.3 Cincy's R&B station is giving you a chance to win tickets to The We Outside Tour at Heritage Bank Center November 5th starring Michael Blackson, Corey Holcomb, Bill Bellamy, Gary Owen, Tony Rock, and Ryan Davis.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRC
High school football player paralyzed on the field needs ride to game in his honor
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The family of a local football player, whose life was changed forever in an accident, is asking for some help giving him the recognition he deserves. "I was just basically whipped into the ambulance, and from there, we have been on this roller coaster of a ride." said his mother, Valerie Whittle.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati’s First International Jazz Festival Starts Today
If you’re ready to close out the summer by enjoying some of the world’s finest musicians while you eat and drink to your heart’s content, head on down to Smale Park Friday and Saturday for the first annual Cincinnati International Jazz Fest. Tickets are on sale now for Friday’s 6-10 p.m. showing and Saturday’s 1-10 p.m. showing.
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts That Will Tickle Your Fancy This Summer
Pleasanton Courtyard is an easy 30-minute drive outside of Atlanta. However, it feels like a million miles away
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting
When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
WKRC
'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati
With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Comments / 0