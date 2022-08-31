ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKRC

Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’

A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati’s First International Jazz Festival Starts Today

If you’re ready to close out the summer by enjoying some of the world’s finest musicians while you eat and drink to your heart’s content, head on down to Smale Park Friday and Saturday for the first annual Cincinnati International Jazz Fest. Tickets are on sale now for Friday’s 6-10 p.m. showing and Saturday’s 1-10 p.m. showing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH
insideedition.com

Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting

When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game

Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
CINCINNATI, OH
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

