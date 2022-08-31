ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
MONTGOMERY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Buses could be turned into homeless shelters on wheels

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Buses could be running as the next homeless shelter in one Cincinnati-area town, but as advocates are pushing for the money to do it, those in the streets say it can’t come soon enough. What You Need To Know. The Coalition for a Healthy Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue

MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Richmond officer’s service lives on in organ donation

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital. Her legacy of service will continue with the donation of her organs. Video provided by Premier Health shows fellow law enforcement officers lining the halls of Miami Valley Hospital […]
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
insideedition.com

Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting

When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH

