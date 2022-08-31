Read full article on original website
Ohio man who suffered 20,000 bee stings wakes up from coma, family says
RIPLEY, Ohio — A man in southwest Ohio is in the hospital after he was swarmed by bees and stung 20,000 times. Phyliss Edwards said her 20-year-old grandson, Austin Bellamy, was doing some trimming work last week when he unknowingly cut into a bee’s nest. "When he started...
WKRC
Local mother with heart failure given gift of life through cutting-edge technology
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough in heart care that keeps the heart pumping from outside the body is helping to keep a local mother alive. Her name is Kierra Hodge, and her daughter, Kaydence, is now almost two years old. Both her heart and her kidneys are failing. Local 12...
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
spectrumnews1.com
Buses could be turned into homeless shelters on wheels
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Buses could be running as the next homeless shelter in one Cincinnati-area town, but as advocates are pushing for the money to do it, those in the streets say it can’t come soon enough. What You Need To Know. The Coalition for a Healthy Middletown...
Chief: Officer Burton remains ‘strong’ off life support
In his latest update to the community on Facebook, Chief Britt said, "Officer Seara Burton's condition did not change much overnight and she is still with us this morning. She still remains off of life support."
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue
MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
WLWT 5
Dog named Joey Votto gets adopted after being fostered by Reds' Jonathon India and girlfriend
CINCINNATI — Back in May, Reds' Jonathan India and his girlfriend Daniella began fostering Joey Votto, the dog that is. After spending a few months with his foster family, Votto is sliding tongue first into his forever home after he was adopted on Thursday. The Cincinnati Animal CARE team...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
WKRC
'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
WKRC
Community steps up for family of paralyzed football player in need of ride to special game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After a call for help, a local football player now has a ride to a game in his honor Friday night. Local 12 introduced you to Simeon Whittle and his mom Thursday. They were worried they wouldn't be able to make it to the celebration because insurance only covers medical rides.
Richmond officer’s service lives on in organ donation
RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital. Her legacy of service will continue with the donation of her organs. Video provided by Premier Health shows fellow law enforcement officers lining the halls of Miami Valley Hospital […]
Fox 19
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
Child found in Kettering reunited with family
The child is described as a 3-4-year-old white male wearing a diaper. He was located on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department.
insideedition.com
Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting
When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
WKRC
Terror Town to open for the Halloween season in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – Terror Town is opening up its 2022 season on September 2. The immersive attraction is located near Williamsburg. It is set as a town in the 19th century with different horror-themed shops for vendors. It also has a haunted trail in the back. Owners...
WKRC
Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
Chief: Richmond officer shows ‘how strong she is’ day after being taken off life support
DAYTON — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been at Miami Valley Hospital since a medical helicopter brought her there the night of Aug. 10. Twenty-three days later, Police Chief Michael Britt says Burton, 28, continues to remind everyone just how to tough she is. Burton, a K-9 officer...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
