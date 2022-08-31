Read full article on original website
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
Pasco Schools order removal of ‘safe space’ stickers showing support for LGBTQ students
Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning has ordered the removal of "safe space" stickers in all district schools to comply with Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk of
Tampa Woman Wanted By Hillsborough County Sheriff For Human Trafficking
TAMPA, Fla.- Deputies need your help in locating a Tampa woman who is wanted for human trafficking in the area. According to deputies, 35-year-old Tiffany Shaw has an outstanding warrant for the charge(s) of Human Trafficking Commercial Sexual Activity and Contribute to the Delinquency or
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
Florida Detectives Warn Parents About "Magic Mushroom" Candy
Winter Haven cops are testing the sweets to see if they contain psilocybin
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
Doctor reacts to state’s limit on medical marijuana
If you have your medical marijuana use card – the Department of Health has created new rules when it comes to daily dose amounts and supply limits.
Occupational Health Safety
Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness
The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
County announces Labor Day Closures
September 1, 2022 - All Pinellas County government offices will close on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. While the county’s Parks and Conservation administrative office, Heritage Village and education centers will close, all county parks and preserves will remain open. Residents can also still visit the Florida Botanical Gardens and utilize county boat ramps and beach access parking. The Solid Waste Disposal Complex will remain open for business from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. However, the administrative building and the household electronics and chemical collection centers will close. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.
How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida
Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
Pasco Deputy Arrested After Stomping A Cat To Death
According to the Tampa Police Department, they arrested a Pasco Deputy for Animal Cruelty on Wednesday. Reports tell us that Eric Harris had an argument with his girlfriend on August 21st about issues he had with her cats. Harris was upset about the cats using the bathroom outside of their litter box and jumping on the furniture.Police say when The girlfriend came home on August 22nd she found her cat in his crate with bloody and broken toenails. The cat was also acting in a crazy manner and was unable to stand using its rear legs.
Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and critically injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million. Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's...
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
Clearwater teen fatally struck on way to school bus remembered as a helper
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember 15-year-old Ethan Weiser Thursday, a Largo High School student fatally hit and killed while walking to his school bus last week. What You Need To Know. A vigil was held Thursday night in memory of Ethan Weiser.
Jacob With A Emotional Thank You To His Brother-In-Law
Jacob called in gave an emotional thank you to his future brother-in-law for First Responder Friday this week. Dustin is the person Jacob is honoring and Dustin is a firefighter in Palm Harbor. Jacob tell us how Dustin has inspired him, “He’s definitely inspired me to be a better father,...
