According to the Tampa Police Department, they arrested a Pasco Deputy for Animal Cruelty on Wednesday. Reports tell us that Eric Harris had an argument with his girlfriend on August 21st about issues he had with her cats. Harris was upset about the cats using the bathroom outside of their litter box and jumping on the furniture.Police say when The girlfriend came home on August 22nd she found her cat in his crate with bloody and broken toenails. The cat was also acting in a crazy manner and was unable to stand using its rear legs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO