ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Tampa Bay Area#Police#Narcan#Pcso Cpl#Mango
Occupational Health Safety

Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness

The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
DUETTE, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
stpetecatalyst.com

County announces Labor Day Closures

September 1, 2022 - All Pinellas County government offices will close on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. While the county’s Parks and Conservation administrative office, Heritage Village and education centers will close, all county parks and preserves will remain open. Residents can also still visit the Florida Botanical Gardens and utilize county boat ramps and beach access parking. The Solid Waste Disposal Complex will remain open for business from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. However, the administrative building and the household electronics and chemical collection centers will close. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL
wild941.com

Pasco Deputy Arrested After Stomping A Cat To Death

According to the Tampa Police Department, they arrested a Pasco Deputy for Animal Cruelty on Wednesday. Reports tell us that Eric Harris had an argument with his girlfriend on August 21st about issues he had with her cats. Harris was upset about the cats using the bathroom outside of their litter box and jumping on the furniture.Police say when The girlfriend came home on August 22nd she found her cat in his crate with bloody and broken toenails. The cat was also acting in a crazy manner and was unable to stand using its rear legs.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and critically injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million. Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Jacob With A Emotional Thank You To His Brother-In-Law

Jacob called in gave an emotional thank you to his future brother-in-law for First Responder Friday this week. Dustin is the person Jacob is honoring and Dustin is a firefighter in Palm Harbor. Jacob tell us how Dustin has inspired him, “He’s definitely inspired me to be a better father,...
PALM HARBOR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy