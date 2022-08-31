ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska childhood vaccinations declined from 2013 to 2021, with sharp drop during COVID pandemic

By Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 2, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska Native community reacts to Mary Peltola’s special election win....
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy