Alaska childhood vaccinations declined from 2013 to 2021, with sharp drop during COVID pandemic

Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska Native community reacts to Mary Peltola’s special election win....
alaskapublic.org
Kurka calls on Pierce to resign from Alaska governor’s race, citing unconfirmed harassment claim
The top runner-up in Alaska’s top-four primary election for governor is calling for No. 4 finisher Charlie Pierce to either publicly deny an unconfirmed workplace harassment claim against him or withdraw from the race. Christopher Kurka, a Republican legislator from Wasilla and a candidate for governor, issued the call...
Comments / 0