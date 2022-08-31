Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital
A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd
A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Both Sides Lose: Utica Teen Arrested After Alleged Fight on Dudley Avenue
A teenager is facing a painful charge after a fight in Utica on Tuesday. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 1400 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately midnight on August 30, 2022 after receiving a call regarding a possible shots fired incident. A victim at...
Syracuse man murdered close friend after killer’s sister called 911 to report abuse
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man was sent to prison Friday for shooting to death a close friend after hearing that his friend may have physically attacked his sister. Nehemiah Jones, 31, had never denied that he shot to death Michael Simpson on Sept. 10, 2021 on the porch of a Midland Avenue residence. He’d turned himself in to police afterward.
PSA: Syracuse Police Warn of 122% Increase in Burglaries
PSA By Syracuse PD SYRACUSE, NY – Burglaries are up 122% in the Southeast District...
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police announced three arrests following a chaotic encounter with Syracuse residents on the West Side Wednesday evening. The arrests include a 15-year-old on gun charges and two bystanders. Shortly before 7 p.m., at least a dozen officers flooded the 300 block of Richmond Avenue after...
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car backing into garage
Fayette, N.Y. -- A 1-year-old boy died Friday after being hit by a car that was backing into a garage in Seneca County, troopers said. Around 7:45 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Fayette for reports of an infant that had been hit by a car, according to a news release from State Police.
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
Carol Ryan’s cold case: Horrific Syracuse murder remains unsolved 26 years later
One of the most cruel and disturbing crimes in Onondaga County history took place on this day, 26 years ago. When a fisherman found Carol Ryan naked and severely wounded on Sept. 1, 1996, he thought she had been shot. She was hanging on to life in the driveway of...
Utica man charged with criminal impersonation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
insideedition.com
New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA
A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
localsyr.com
Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County
(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Comments / 0