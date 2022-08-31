ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wstm
Syracuse.com

1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car backing into garage

Fayette, N.Y. -- A 1-year-old boy died Friday after being hit by a car that was backing into a garage in Seneca County, troopers said. Around 7:45 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Fayette for reports of an infant that had been hit by a car, according to a news release from State Police.
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Department of Health
informnny.com

Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
MARCY, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with criminal impersonation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
insideedition.com

New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA

A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County

(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy