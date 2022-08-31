Hmmm! So since she, like Biden, have nothing to run on they do the obvious… slam people. In Lightfoot’s case, she’s slamming someone who is not here to defend himself.
I've been in this great city all my life and i was born in 74. All I've seen are Gangsters and wanna be gangster come in and out of office. Even though Mayor Daley, and his father both were Gangsters, they kept the city under control.
Everything is Racist,Sexist or Biased with with this lady. Anyone that goes against her is doing it because she is “”black or a lesbian””…. People can’t just have different views than her with out her calling them out for being one of the three. I don’t think any politician in the past 20 years have only given interviews with journalists that are the same skin color as them. If a white mayor would only give interviews to white journalists they would be dubbed as a racist and chased out of office!!! This is supposed to be the person that is in charge of Americas third largest city!! She should honestly do what’s best for Chicago and resign!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
