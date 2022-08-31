ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

York News-Times

Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Real estate transfers from July

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars. James A. Kliewer and Susan M. Kliewer, husband and wife, to Ray Dean Ratzlaff, W1/2 of Sublot 2 of Lot 16, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $11.25. Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Chirag...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

YNT staff navigates newsroom changes

Last week, the York News-Times officially began changing the way it sends its pages to the press. Instead of our copy editor Kerri Pankratz designing the pages herself like in the past, we now send all of our content to an in-house Lee design center. The design center then designs our pages and sends them off to the press in Grand Island to be printed.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

What About Bob -- Yorkfest turns 44 and still going strong

Who is 44, still going strong and getting better and better with each passing year? She has survived the heat, downpours of rain, windy, chilly weather, changes in scheduling of Nebraska football games, COVID and even the days following 9/11. She’s a tough cookie and pretty darn resilient. She’s stayed the same in many ways, but yet has been reinvented at times to freshen her up. You know her and I know her well.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Warrant issued for York man after no-show at drug arraignment

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for the arrest of Kasey Quandt, 27, of York, who failed to appear for his arraignment proceedings on methamphetamine-related charges. Quandt was arrested after a probation search was served at his residence. A man, who was on probation and...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
News Break
Politics
News Channel Nebraska

Shots fired as task force serves high-risk warrant in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two teenagers are behind bars after tactical response units served a high-risk warrant in central Grand Island. A police news release says the Grand Island Tactical Response team and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Task Force raided a house at 5:40 Wednesday morning. Police say two teen boys fired shots during the incident but didn’t report any injuries.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus business leader selected for prestigious national honor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An east-central Nebraska business leader has been recognized nationally. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Friday that Sarah Ehlers, Director of Talent and Workforce Development for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premier business leadership program.
COLUMBUS, NE
York News-Times

YES custodian, Mike Ocken, more than a man behind a mop

YORK — As students pile into their homeroom at York Elementary School every morning, they may notice the squeaky clean carpet, the spotless countertops and polished windows. There is a man behind it all, Mike Ocken. Ocken has been the custodian at York Elementary School for 18 years. Prior...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Gregory Rediger

We are sad to announce the passing of Gregory (Greg) Bryan Rediger. He left us on August 19, 2022 at the age of 38. Greg was born in York on March 20, 1984 to Kathy (Watson) Johnson and the late Steve Rediger. He had been residing in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

