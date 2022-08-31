Who is 44, still going strong and getting better and better with each passing year? She has survived the heat, downpours of rain, windy, chilly weather, changes in scheduling of Nebraska football games, COVID and even the days following 9/11. She’s a tough cookie and pretty darn resilient. She’s stayed the same in many ways, but yet has been reinvented at times to freshen her up. You know her and I know her well.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO