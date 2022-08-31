Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times
Real estate transfers from July
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars. James A. Kliewer and Susan M. Kliewer, husband and wife, to Ray Dean Ratzlaff, W1/2 of Sublot 2 of Lot 16, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $11.25. Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Chirag...
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (39) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York News-Times
YNT staff navigates newsroom changes
Last week, the York News-Times officially began changing the way it sends its pages to the press. Instead of our copy editor Kerri Pankratz designing the pages herself like in the past, we now send all of our content to an in-house Lee design center. The design center then designs our pages and sends them off to the press in Grand Island to be printed.
York News-Times
What About Bob -- Yorkfest turns 44 and still going strong
Who is 44, still going strong and getting better and better with each passing year? She has survived the heat, downpours of rain, windy, chilly weather, changes in scheduling of Nebraska football games, COVID and even the days following 9/11. She’s a tough cookie and pretty darn resilient. She’s stayed the same in many ways, but yet has been reinvented at times to freshen her up. You know her and I know her well.
York News-Times
Warrant issued for York man after no-show at drug arraignment
YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for the arrest of Kasey Quandt, 27, of York, who failed to appear for his arraignment proceedings on methamphetamine-related charges. Quandt was arrested after a probation search was served at his residence. A man, who was on probation and...
KSNB Local4
Scoops Ice Cream Parlor serving up sweets and service to Central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way is serving up some tasty treats at the State Fair, in an effort to raise money for the various organizations they serve in their four-county area. Starting when the fair came to Grand Island, Scoops Ice Cream parlor has been a...
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
York News-Times
Lincoln man arrested for helping clean up blood in Branched Oak Lake homicide, police allege
A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly helped clean blood and conceal evidence in the immediate aftermath of a July homicide at Branched Oak Lake, deputies said in court records. Prosecutors accused Saif Saber of accessory to a class 1 felony and tampering with evidence in charges...
CBS News
Urbano's Mexican Dining's new location in Lincoln!
Urbano's Mexican Dining has been a Carmichael staple for years (and it's one of Tina's favorites)! They have a new place in Lincoln, so we sent Tina out to check it out!
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Hospital Association responds to 'violent patient event' at Grand Island hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association is speaking out after a patient threatened people and caused damage at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, the man was reportedly causing damage and was running around with a large piece of wood...
News Channel Nebraska
Shots fired as task force serves high-risk warrant in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two teenagers are behind bars after tactical response units served a high-risk warrant in central Grand Island. A police news release says the Grand Island Tactical Response team and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Task Force raided a house at 5:40 Wednesday morning. Police say two teen boys fired shots during the incident but didn’t report any injuries.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
York News-Times
Photos: Nebraska hosts North Dakota at Memorial Stadium
📷: The Huskers played their first home game of the season Saturday, hosting FCS opponent North Dakota at Memorial Stadium. Take a look.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus business leader selected for prestigious national honor
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An east-central Nebraska business leader has been recognized nationally. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Friday that Sarah Ehlers, Director of Talent and Workforce Development for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premier business leadership program.
York News-Times
YES custodian, Mike Ocken, more than a man behind a mop
YORK — As students pile into their homeroom at York Elementary School every morning, they may notice the squeaky clean carpet, the spotless countertops and polished windows. There is a man behind it all, Mike Ocken. Ocken has been the custodian at York Elementary School for 18 years. Prior...
York News-Times
Gregory Rediger
We are sad to announce the passing of Gregory (Greg) Bryan Rediger. He left us on August 19, 2022 at the age of 38. Greg was born in York on March 20, 1984 to Kathy (Watson) Johnson and the late Steve Rediger. He had been residing in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
klkntv.com
Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
