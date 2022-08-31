Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Ketchikan police seize close to $500K worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin after tracking package through the mail
Ketchikan police arrested a local man on felony drug charges on Monday. Larry Paul Marsden, 40, allegedly had close to a half-million dollars — $488,000 — worth of illegal drugs in his possession, including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. According to Ketchikan Police Department, the drugs weighed about...
alaskapublic.org
NTSB: Conditions worsened on day of floatplane crash that killed 6 near Ketchikan
A National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday shows that weather was deteriorating in the hours before a floatplane crash that killed six people in Misty Fjords National Monument near Ketchikan last August. The Southeast Aviation sightseeing plane crashed Aug. 5, 2021 against a steep, densely forested mountainside about 18...
