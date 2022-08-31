ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alaskapublic.org

NTSB: Conditions worsened on day of floatplane crash that killed 6 near Ketchikan

A National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday shows that weather was deteriorating in the hours before a floatplane crash that killed six people in Misty Fjords National Monument near Ketchikan last August. The Southeast Aviation sightseeing plane crashed Aug. 5, 2021 against a steep, densely forested mountainside about 18...
