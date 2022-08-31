ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

Garden City hosts Employee Family Labor Day Lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Hall hosted an Employee Family Labor Day Lunch at City Hall Tuesday. The lunch was free to all Garden City employees and volunteers and was delivered via food trucks.

“Garden City was a city built on volunteerism,” City Manager C. Scott Robider said at the event. “A lot of the parks and gyms and different things were built by volunteers.”

Attendees were able to enjoy a variety of foods including but not limited to ice cream from Leopold’s and food from Army Bratt’s Catering.

“Garden City is a machine of perpetual motion. The Georgia ports never stops. It never will and there are other industries that operate around the clock,” Robider said. “But the oil to the machine is all of you.”

SAVANNAH, GA
