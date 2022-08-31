It is an exciting and historic time for the Pajaro Valley. As a result of the dedication and support Watsonville Community Hospital received from this incredible community over the past several months, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District has successfully raised $65.6 million to complete its acquisition of the Hospital. Watsonville Community Hospital is now positioned to continue serving the region for many years to come, with the ongoing leadership of our new community-based board who understand the importance of continuing to deliver quality healthcare services to everyone in the Pajaro Valley.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO