benitolink.com
Hollister’s Ladd Lane squiggly lines get low marks from area residents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. News consumers may already know about the “wonky” Ladd Lane by the media attention it received after the recent go-kart racing event put on by the city of Hollister on July 30. Despite the enthusiasm expressed by Mayor Ignacio Velasquez, residents who live on or near Ladd Lane are leaning on the side of changing the road back to the original design.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge”
The California Highway Patrol has the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp shut down at Crazy Horse Canyon Road because of a "person on a ledge." The post CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge” appeared first on KION546.
Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded to a vegetation fire at Highway 25 at Cienega Road. CHP says a Subaru was speeding northbound when the driver lost control and then rolled over several times ejecting the driver from the car. The vehicle immediately bursts into flames causing a two acre fire. The post Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Multi-vehicle crash sparks 9 acre grass fire in San Benito County
PAICINES, Calif. — Crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was sparked by a multi-vehicle crash in the Paicines area, Cal Fire said. The fire burned nine acres, officials told Action News. Video above: Raw video of fire. It started around 5:30 p.m. after multiple vehicles...
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
pajaronian.com
Watsonville Hospital begins operations under new owner
WATSONVILLE—Thursday marked the end of an era—and the beginning of a new one—as Watsonville Community Hospital officially became a public entity, to be controlled by a local board of elected representatives. The purchase followed a months-long fundraising campaign—the largest in Santa Cruz County history—that netted donations from...
One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns
The Santa Cruz County Fair opens Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the county fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, and closes Sunday, Sept. 18, featuring fair food, clowns, camel rides, mariachi and magicians, live music plus competitions among the young and older to earn blue ribbons for the animals they have raised or the vegetables they grew.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Fire at Michael’s on Main
Michael’s on Main, a rustic restaurant known for live music and Grateful Dead Sundays, is closed for the foreseeable future after a major fire Thursday. The kitchen, fireside dining room and offices were badly damaged by the fire, reported at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, according to Central Fire, which responded.
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 2
It is an exciting and historic time for the Pajaro Valley. As a result of the dedication and support Watsonville Community Hospital received from this incredible community over the past several months, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District has successfully raised $65.6 million to complete its acquisition of the Hospital. Watsonville Community Hospital is now positioned to continue serving the region for many years to come, with the ongoing leadership of our new community-based board who understand the importance of continuing to deliver quality healthcare services to everyone in the Pajaro Valley.
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
KSBW.com
Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
benitolink.com
Hollister Planning Commission approves two cannabis greenhouses
In the pipeline since 2019 the two sites will increase cannabis cultivation by more than 677,000 square feet. On Aug. 25 the Hollister Planning Commission approved a site and architectural review for a 337,710-square-foot greenhouse building at 773 San Felipe Road for the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis. The commission also approved an extension for an already approved minor subdivision, as well as a site and architectural review of a 13.19-acre parcel located at Wright Road and San Felipe Road to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of cannabis.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
