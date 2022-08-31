While questions are swirling around whether or not customers will subscribe to upcoming ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+, many services have already proven viewers are willing to watch advertising on streaming content."Advertising is nothing new," said Sang Kim, the senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America. "It's been around for a very long time since TV was around, right? And I think for the advertising, the technology for streaming is actually making advertising more interesting."Since 2015, Samsung TV Plus has been offering free ad-supported television — known as FAST — to its device owners and on the web. The...

