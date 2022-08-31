Firefighters from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service responded to a fire Friday in the Juniper Canyon area of Crook County. The Cowboy Fire is located nine miles southeast of Prineville. Initially pushed by wind through grass and brush, the fire grew rapidly before fire resources arrived on scene. Aggressive use of aircraft, including single engine air tankers, large air tankers and a Type 2 helicopter moderated fire behavior, allowing firefighters to establish fire lines and stop spread of the fire late this evening. The fire is currently estimated to be 70 acres.

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO