Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Counseling Services Continue Following Shooting
The Community Assistance Center, which has been providing support following Sunday’s tragic shooting event in Bend, will continue to provide services over the holiday weekend at a new location. One-on-one or small group support will be available Saturday through Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization...
opb.org
After Bend shooting, Deschutes County offers community support
Your browser does not support the audio element. Deschutes County Behavioral Health is offering immediate support for those affected by this weekend’s shooting in Bend. One-on-one and small group support is available at Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend. Services are available in English and Spanish. Melissa Lopez is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders
Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Seconds matter’: Training prepared Bend officers for worst-case shooter scenario: entering scene alone
The officers had just begun their night-shift roll call and briefing Sunday evening at Bend’s police headquarters when the city’s 911 operators started receiving frantic calls. A shooter was spraying bullets at the Forum Shopping Center, a little over a mile from the police building. When the emergency...
opb.org
Former classmates of Bend shooter say he was violent. How do schools respond to student threats?
Your browser does not support the audio element. Several classmates of the 20-year-old who fatally shot two men and wounded others in the Bend Safeway earlier this week described him as frequently violent at school. The shooter, Ethan Miller, who graduated from Mountain View in 2020, was a seemingly perfect...
opb.org
Amid memorial talks, Bend learns of Safeway shooting victim’s criminal past
Donald Ray Surrett, Jr. has been called a hero for confronting the gunman inside the Bend Safeway where he worked on Sunday, a decision police said cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. While Surrett’s final act has rightfully won him praise this week, details from...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Glenn Bennett’s family thanks community, tells stories of his life
The family of Glenn Bennett, one of the two men killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. They also have revealed a little more about his life. “We are deeply saddened by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboy Fire south of Prineville prompts evacuation orders
Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff's Office announced.
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Welcomes New Municipal Court Judge
Next week, the Bend City Council will formally appoint Angela Ruocco as Municipal Court Judge. The public is invited to attend a swearing-in ceremony and reception at 5 p.m. on September 8 in the Bend Municipal Court room at 555 15th Street. This also an opportunity to thank Gwen Moore for her service as Municipal Court Judge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycentraloregon.com
Juniper Canyon Fire Grows To 70 Acres
Firefighters from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service responded to a fire Friday in the Juniper Canyon area of Crook County. The Cowboy Fire is located nine miles southeast of Prineville. Initially pushed by wind through grass and brush, the fire grew rapidly before fire resources arrived on scene. Aggressive use of aircraft, including single engine air tankers, large air tankers and a Type 2 helicopter moderated fire behavior, allowing firefighters to establish fire lines and stop spread of the fire late this evening. The fire is currently estimated to be 70 acres.
mycentraloregon.com
Deschutes County Well Funding Available
Deschutes County is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available. To apply, please visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399. “As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased demand for domestic water assistance across...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures
With the Safeway shooting on the east side of Bend that claimed the lives of two Central Oregonians Sunday night, one of whom fought heroically to disarm the shooter, questions regarding school safety and security have been raised by community members. The post Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
kbnd.com
Bend Fire Responds To 51 Calls In 24 Hours
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.
Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0