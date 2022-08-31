ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

mycentraloregon.com

Counseling Services Continue Following Shooting

The Community Assistance Center, which has been providing support following Sunday’s tragic shooting event in Bend, will continue to provide services over the holiday weekend at a new location. One-on-one or small group support will be available Saturday through Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization...
BEND, OR
opb.org

After Bend shooting, Deschutes County offers community support

Your browser does not support the audio element. Deschutes County Behavioral Health is offering immediate support for those affected by this weekend’s shooting in Bend. One-on-one and small group support is available at Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend. Services are available in English and Spanish. Melissa Lopez is...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting

Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders

Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Violent Crime#St Charles Health System#Bend La Pine Schools#Spanish
KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Bend Welcomes New Municipal Court Judge

Next week, the Bend City Council will formally appoint Angela Ruocco as Municipal Court Judge. The public is invited to attend a swearing-in ceremony and reception at 5 p.m. on September 8 in the Bend Municipal Court room at 555 15th Street. This also an opportunity to thank Gwen Moore for her service as Municipal Court Judge.
BEND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mycentraloregon.com

Juniper Canyon Fire Grows To 70 Acres

Firefighters from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service responded to a fire Friday in the Juniper Canyon area of Crook County. The Cowboy Fire is located nine miles southeast of Prineville. Initially pushed by wind through grass and brush, the fire grew rapidly before fire resources arrived on scene. Aggressive use of aircraft, including single engine air tankers, large air tankers and a Type 2 helicopter moderated fire behavior, allowing firefighters to establish fire lines and stop spread of the fire late this evening. The fire is currently estimated to be 70 acres.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Deschutes County Well Funding Available

Deschutes County is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available. To apply, please visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399. “As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased demand for domestic water assistance across...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures

With the Safeway shooting on the east side of Bend that claimed the lives of two Central Oregonians Sunday night, one of whom fought heroically to disarm the shooter, questions regarding school safety and security have been raised by community members. The post Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Found: Redmond teen located in Bend

UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Fire Responds To 51 Calls In 24 Hours

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined

Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

