Trial postponed for man charged in connection with incident in Monroeville school bathroom

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection with an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom, is still in the Allegheny County Jail.

A non-jury trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but it got postponed at the request of his attorney, who hopes to see his client’s case play out in mental health court instead.

“They make sure he or she is taking proper medication,” said defense attorney Casey White. “That they are following the proper steps that the support staff instructs them to do. It ultimately tries to make sure that they can continue after probation to progress in their life by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. One false step, normally Judge Lazzara gets pretty upset. A lot of times you go back to jail, but the objective is to treat the mental health of each individual and hopefully they can be a productive member of society.”

Back in March, Mintmier showed up at Ramsey Elementary School in Monroeville and asked to use the bathroom. According to the criminal complaint, a 10-year-old girl reported she was in the stall when she saw someone’s hand reaching around from the other stall with a cellphone, recording her. White says his client is currently getting mental health treatment but more is needed.

“He is getting some treatment,” said White. “But obviously when you’re released from the county jail there are opportunities for additional treatment and that’s the long-term objective for us is to get him the help that he needs. Candidly, I don’t think he’s a danger to himself or anyone else at this point.”

The non-jury trial was temporarily postponed to Nov. 15, 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group