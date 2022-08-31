ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Appalachian State: Three Things to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels football season kicked off last Saturday with their week zero matchup against Florida A&M at home. While it wasn’t all pretty, the Heels came away with a 56-24 win. Next up is a step up in competition as UNC will be headed to Appalachian...
BOONE, NC
WCNC

Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview

This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
BOONE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend

Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte

Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
DENVER, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022

Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
HICKORY, NC

