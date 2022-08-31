Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Appalachian State: Three Things to Watch
The North Carolina Tar Heels football season kicked off last Saturday with their week zero matchup against Florida A&M at home. While it wasn’t all pretty, the Heels came away with a 56-24 win. Next up is a step up in competition as UNC will be headed to Appalachian...
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview
This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
Charlotte Stories
Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend
Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
Concord, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Concord. The Hunter Huss High School football team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Hunter Huss High SchoolCentral Cabarrus High School.
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
WITN
North Wilkesboro Speedway roars back to life with sold-out crowd, Dale Jr., exciting racing
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The years-long effort to bring racing back to the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway paid off big on Wednesday night. Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought innumerable fanfare and excitement to a sold-out speedway, but the spotlight shined brightest on one of Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports drivers. Carson...
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
Construction crew misses out on free party by local restaurant
"They're not done, so no party for the construction crew!"
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022
Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
WBTV
MEMO: Incoming Charlotte councilmember could face criminal questions depending on ownership stake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A memo from Charlotte’s city attorney raises the possible of criminal charges for incoming Charlotte councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell depending on whether or not he still has an ownership stake in a local construction company. The memo from City Attorney Patrick Baker said...
