Brazoria County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART

On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
NEW CANEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston

A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week. In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions

Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

