'It makes me a little nervous' | Humble ISD agricultural center built next to halfway house raises concerns
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Humble ISD police officer sat outside the district’s new agricultural science center in Porter on Friday as part of a plan to beef up security amid concerns about a neighbor. "Well, the issue is the halfway house that’s just within feet of the...
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD parents concerned about halfway house located near student’s new agricultural center
Some parents of students in Humble Independent School District are up in arms. They say they received a letter from the school district saying the new North AG Center is next to what is now a halfway house. “We have learned that a property within walking distance of the barns...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
fox26houston.com
New website launched allowing Houston, Harris Co. residents to track crime in their area
HOUSTON - A new website allowing you to track crime in the Houston area has just launched. The Glenda Gordy Research Center website is now live. The center, which works with Crimes Stoppers, says the goal of the site is to give Houstonians easy access to see and understand how crime is affecting their neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week. In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
texasstandard.org
State’s 10-year transportation plan advances, including controversial I-45 expansion in Houston
With a record $85 billion price tag, TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Program is focused on mobility and road projects. But what’s started as opposition to the I-45 expansion has grown amid concerns about other issues related to road expansion elsewhere in the state. The Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year...
Click2Houston.com
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HARRIS COUNTY – Funeral arrangements honoring fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin were announced Friday. Ursin was shot and killed while picking up food for his family in east Harris County on Aug. 28. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Inspire Church,...
KHOU
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
Click2Houston.com
New I.D. scanning technology plays critical role in helping HPD catch fraud suspects in the act
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has reported extensively on serial fraudsters, taking a deep dive into their elaborate scheme of recruiting people to help them buy vehicles from area dealerships using fake or stolen identification cards. Jeremy Phipps and Jareika Sanders are two of the latest, according to Houston police,...
Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows
Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who reportedly vanished after his girlfriend's body was found in the east Harris County mobile home they lived in.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Juvenile killed and several injured after crash near Ball HS in Galveston, police say
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, marking the latest fatality on the island related to impaired driving in recent weeks.
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
Click2Houston.com
Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions
Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
