Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
Medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, harvesting season begins
Harvesting season for the medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, has begun, and with the season comes specific rules and regulations surrounding the collection of the threatened species.
wcyb.com
Virginia DEQ sends warning letter to Bristol, Virginia on possible landfill violations
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — That’s reaction from Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, after the city received a letter stating it may be in violation when it comes to the city landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, sent a warning letter to the city dated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
Youngkin administration outlines plan to withdraw Virginia from carbon market by regulation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced their newest plans for how they intend to withdraw Virginia from a regional carbon market Wednesday, a move critics say is not allowed by law, would drain important state programs of funding and would hurt the fight against climate change. Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said […] The post Youngkin administration outlines plan to withdraw Virginia from carbon market by regulation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ginseng harvest season begins Sept. 1
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announces that wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1. Wild American ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia, and VDACS is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia may be impacted by a law passed over on the other side of the country: California is banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035. Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill back in 2021 that tied Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards. Now, Virginia would also have to ban the sale of new gas powered cars in 13 years if there is not a change in law.
WSET
Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia
(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
Augusta Free Press
Stop the spotted lanternfly: Virginia Tech campaign raises awareness of dangers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker is on the move again: the spotted lanternfly. These insects colonize quickly, disrupt native ecosystems, and potentially cause problems to agriculture and forest health. The spotted lanternfly is also a significant threat to Virginia’s grape and wine industries.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend
RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
Comments / 0