ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Retains at WWE Clash at the Castle Thanks to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Debut
WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
ComicBook
WWE's Liv Morgan Defeats Shayna Baszler to Retain SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle
It was time for more Title gold to be on the line at WWE's Clash at the Castle, as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was set to take on Shayna Baszler. Both superstars had been training all week to counter the other's signature moves, and now it was time to meet face to face in the ring. That training was evident throughout the entire match, and it came in handy for Morgan several times. It's also what won her the match, as after countering a Kirifuda Clutch she was able to hit a Codebreaker and an Oblivion on Baszler, which led to the pin and the win for Morgan, who has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE
Paul Heyman tore into a fan over Chris Benoit. The post Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 Clash At The Castle Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre And Bianca Belair
WWE's Clash At The Castle is happening this weekend. Here's a breakdown of who will probably win each match.
ComicBook
WWE Clash at the Castle Match Order
WWE's Clash at the Castle takes place today at 1 p.m. ET at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show marks the first time WWE has held a stadium pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and the match order for the event was released by Fightful Select in the hour before the show began. The kickoff show features a surprise match featuring The Street Prophets & Madcap Moss taking on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. You can see the rest of the lineup below.
ComicBook
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Betrays Both Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio shockingly attacked both Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The animosity between Dom and Edge had been hinted at a few times leading up to the pay-per-view, but it seemed like everything was fine when the young former tag team champion assisted the pair from ringside as they beat The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Preist. But as the three celebrated in the ring, Dominik nailed Edge with a low blow then throttled his father with a lariat.
411mania.com
Various News: Ric Flair 30 for 30 Documentary on Disney+, WWE Clash at the Castle Programming, KUSHIDA NJPW Strong Debut
– The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on Ric Flair, which was originally released in 2017, is now streaming on Disney+. The synopsis is below. “Real or Fake? That’s the essential question behind the long history of professional wrestling. In Nature Boy, an ESPN Films 30 for 30documentary on the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction life of Ric Flair, director Rory Karpf (I Hate Christian Laettner) bares the soul of someone whom millions of fans think they know. Propelled by two rousing yet brutally honest interviews with Flair conducted 16 months apart, the film traces his epic career-from the creation of his blond Adonis character, through the glory days of the NWA and The Four Horsemen, to his poignant last years in the ring. Serving as witnesses are a Who’s Who of wrestling: Triple H, The Undertaker, Baby Doll, Shawn Michaels, Jim Ross, Ricky Steamboat, Sting and Hulk Hogan. As a pure wrestler, he was truly beloved. His “Woooo” showmanship was imitated by athletes from other sports, as well as the hip-hop community. But as interviews with family members and Flair himself reveal, his frenzied lifestyle masked the loneliness of a man who could never please his physician father and then ran away from his own wives and children-and toward an almost unbearable tragedy. It was Ric Flair who popularized the boast, “If you want to be The Man, you gotta beat The Man.” In this film, you’ll get to meet the man.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Final NXT UK Lineup & Preview Video
– WWE Top 10 showcased Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline moments:. – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:. – Today’s NXT UK will feature Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the NXT UK Championship in the final episode of the show. Here is the lineup and preview video for tonight’s show:
ComicBook
NXT Faction Reunites at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's Clash at the Castle saw the surprise reunion of Imperium at the start of the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus. Before the champ's official introduction, Ludwig Kaiser held a microphone on the entrance ramp and introduced Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner). Following Gunther's arrival, it was officially confirmed that Imperium had reunited. Aichner and Vinci brawled with Ridge Holland and Butch while Sheamus and Gunther had their staredown in the middle of the ring.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)
The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
Yardbarker
WWE’s The Bloodline may be getting a new member (not Sami Zayn)
There has been much talk lately regarding WWE calling up NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. As previously reported, it was believed he could be main roster bound shortly, possibly as soon as this month. Pwinsider.com reported today it will be happening "ASAP" as he is slated to...
PWMania
Triple H Gives His Thoughts on a Possible WWE Return for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
Triple H was asked about several wrestlers possibly returning to WWE during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Tripe H made a comment about Sasha Banks and then said this about Bray Wyatt. “One of the most – I mean this is the best way possible – crazy creative...
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
ComicBook
Triple H Says There Was No WWE NXT War With AEW, 'They Beat Our Developmental...Good For Them'
Triple H addressed a lot during a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, including taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon, The Rock, and more, and during their conversation Triple H was also asked about the battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite. At the time it was frequently referred to as the Wednesday Night War and pitted the Black and Gold era of NXT against the then relative new AEW flagship show. Triple H was asked about the back and forth and the rumor that since NXT couldn't beat AEW that the show was being punished, and Triple H said that couldn't be further from the case while also throwing a little bit of a jab at beating WWE's developmental brand.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Drew McIntyre takes out The Bloodline
On the eve of Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre stood tall heading into his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. SmackDown was supposed to be headlined by a celebration of Reigns' title run reaching the two-year mark, but McIntyre laid out Reigns with a Claymore as he arrived to the arena. McIntyre then headed to the ring to take out The Usos and Sami Zayn.
