Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor. If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses. If you have...
Detroit News
'The team is the star': Karsch, Jansen ready to settle in as Michigan's new radio duo
Ann Arbor — Doug Karsch has been a fixture on metro Detroit radio for three decades, first in Ann Arbor before making his way to the big city. Now, he’s about to embark on legacy-building stuff in his profession. Karsch, 52, has been attending Michigan football games since...
Ann Arbor football highlights: Touchdowns galore for Dexter in rout of Skyline
The points came early and often for Dexter’s football team in its 59-8 win over Ann Arbor Skyline on Friday. The Dreadnaughts led 31-0 after the first quarter and were ahead 45-0 at halftime on their way to their second-straight 2-0 start, which is something they haven’t done since the 1988 and 1989 seasons.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Afternoon Delight still makes its bran muffin with its original recipe
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Afternoon Delight owner Joanne Williams said there are still some things that haven’t changed since the restaurant opened in 1978. The Ann Arbor breakfast and lunch spot has expanded its menu over the years, but Williams said some menu items, like its freshly baked bran muffins, are still made from their original recipes.
Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more
What time does Michigan football play? We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores. Here is the Wolverines' full schedule: ...
fox2detroit.com
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor considers breaking with DTE, setting up own utility in wake of power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following the most recent series of power outages across Southeast Michigan, the city of Ann Arbor says its considering breaking with the region's utility provider completely in search of a more reliable service for providing power, a release said this week. The city council...
Jacoby Windmon enters record books in Michigan State debut: 'I just play my heart out'
EAST LANSING — Spartan Stadium had gone quiet, the energy in the Woodshed as distant a memory as the home team's three touchdowns scored in a seven-minute span. Michigan Statefootball had given up 10 consecutive points, its lead slashed to one possession with Western Michigan on the drive again early in the fourth...
fox2detroit.com
Specs Howard, radio pioneer and founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts, dies at 96
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Specs Howard, the founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts in Southfield, Michigan has died, his family confirms. "I am heartbroken to let you know that in the early hours this morning, Saturday, September 3, 2022, my father Specs Howard completed his journey here on Earth," said Alisa Zee, Spesc Howard's daughter.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #15 Michigan State Spartans face the Western Michigan Broncos from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos.
travelyouman.com
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
theonlycolors.com
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
thesuntimesnews.com
Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?
Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
Maize n Brew
Running list of 2024 prospects Michigan reached out to at midnight
Sept. 1 is always a busy day for college football coaching and recruiting staffs, as it’s the first day they can reach out to prospects in the junior class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a potentially monster one for the Michigan Wolverines, so it is important for them to hit the ground running and hit up as many highly regarded recruits as possible.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Pair of Michigan commits set to attend Wolverines’ season opener
The Michigan Insider has confirmed West Bloomfield (Mich.) and Wolverine commits, 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan and offensive lineman Amir Herring will be attending Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State on Saturday. With Morgan, the dynamic 5-foot-10, 175-pounder committed to the Wolverines back in December of 2021. He has...
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
