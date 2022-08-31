ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 4

Gayle Mattox
3d ago

He wasn't to worried about our children when he died all of the schools over wearing masks to keep the spread af COVID. He is no Dr. of anything but running his mouth and keeping his name recognition in the main stream for votes. If you want less federal government that means higher taxes so everything can be paid for in our state by us.

Reply(1)
8
Theresa Howard
3d ago

I sure as hell won’t vote for him. Anybody thinks it’s a good time at the insurrection on January 6 and he was there no way in this world will ever vote for him.

Reply
5
Related
kmaland.com

Missouri Seeks to Extend Ag Tax Credits in Special Legislative Session

(Jefferson City) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special legislative session last week to extend agricultural tax credits, among other things. The Republican says legislation in the state this year. “I think it's critical to our state farmers and our agriculture community across the state to be able to...
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri Activists Form Campaign To Oppose Marijuana Ballot Initiative, Urge Governor To Put Reform On Special Session Agenda

Missouri activists announced on Thursday that they have launched a campaign to oppose a marijuana legalization initiative that will be on the November ballot, calling on the governor to give lawmakers a chance to enact reform during an upcoming special session. The “No On Amendment 3—Missouri Deserves Better” campaign is...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Rep. Calls on State Lawmakers to Use Common Sense in Special Session

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s special session on income tax cuts and extended agriculture credits is coming up in mid September. State Representative Brad (PAW-lit) Pollitt, who sponsored the ag tax credit extension to six years, says he understands why the governor vetoed his bill after the Senate cut the extension to two years.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri judge moves Greitens' custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Center for Science in Public Interest

Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri

There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect

Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Missouri Prosper#U S Senate#Americans#Board Of Directors
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
kcur.org

Missouri secretary of state to registered voters: 'You will be able to vote and your vote will count'

New voting laws that went into effect in Missouri on Aug. 28 include the requirement that voters need government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot. That can be a current Missouri driver or non-driver license, a non-expired military ID or veteran's ID card, or a non-expired U.S. passport. Even a government-issued photo ID that expired after the most recent general election in 2020 will be good this November.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy