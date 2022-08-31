HBO's latest hit series House of the Dragon, has been taking Game of Thrones to the next level. The series had some pretty big numbers for their first three episodes with no signs of slowing down. House of the Dragon focuses on a time in Westeros over a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryen dynasty reigned. Fans and critics alike believe that the series is a worthy successor to the original, and that it even makes the bad seasons of Game of Thrones worth it. During the third episode of the series we get to see the second name day of King Viserys' son Aegon, as well as a Royal hunt. King Viserys kills a regular brown stag but is hoping to slay the legendary white stag. Instead, Princess Rhaynera sees the white stag and the implications are pretty significant.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO