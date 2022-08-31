Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Creator to Launch New Series This Fall
Sword Art Online is one of the biggest isekai series in the game, and over the years, the story has turned Reki Kawahara into a well-known creator. After all, they are the ones who brought Kirito and Asuna to life with their 2009 light novel. And now, a new report from Japan has confirmed Kawahara is ready to start another novel series that isekai fans are going to eat up.
ComicBook
One Piece's Skypiea Arc Comes to Life With Live-Action Trailer
The world of the Grand Line is one that has seen the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece sailing its seas for over two decades in real time, and over the years, Luffy and the gang have faced off against plenty of wild challenges. During the thirteenth arc of the series, the Skypiea Arc, Monkey was forced to face down a massive foe in the "God of Sky Island" and a new fan trailer perfectly captures the intensity and action in this storyline.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online: Scherzo of the Dark Dusk Lands Release Date Following COVID Delay
Sword Art Online has been busy these past few years with a few big-screen projects. Of course, fans will know this year is meant to mark another one of those releases courtesy of Scherzo of a Dark Dusk. The movie is meant to follow Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. And despite a recent delay, fans have been given a new release date for the sequel.
ComicBook
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Announced
The Ancient Magus' Bride has been out of the spotlight for some time now, but the anime will not keep fans in the dark for much longer. After all, a new report is out from Japan, and it promises the anime is coming back for another round. So if you have been waiting for season two, your patience will be rewarded soon!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer Gears Up for Hero vs. Villain War
My Hero Academia Season 6 is gearing up for a full war between the heroes and the villains, and the newest trailer for the anime is showing off much of what's coming our way in this next slate of battles! The fifth season admittedly had a divisive response from fans thanks to the way it had approached the Meta Liberation Army arc and the villains overall, but that might not be an issue with the next season of the series as it gets ready to adapt the longest and most intense phase of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series to date.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Naruto Takes on Ichigo Kurosaki in Epic Fan-Anime: Watch
Weekly Shonen Jump has spent decades creating the biggest anime franchises that have taken the world by storm. Naruto and Bleach are the biggest franchises that pit their protagonists against rogue ninjas and supernatural threats to Soul Society, though there has never been an official crossover between the two anime heavyweights. Now, one fan animator took the opportunity to imagine what the rogue shinigami and the Seventh Hokage would look like should a crossover between the two Shonen properties were to arrive.
epicstream.com
How Code Created The Humanoid Ten-Tails in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72, which was released in August 2022, featured some interesting plot developments. With Code having his limiters rescinded by Amado, fans expected the villain to reveal more of his powers. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Shueisha. Ten Tails Code. Code may have lost the...
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
Two 800-Page Art Books Featuring Elden Ring Will Be Released
The Lands Between and its inhabitants radiate a certain beauty when they aren’t trying to violently murder you in the most horrifying ways possible. The kind of terrible, nightmare beauty that only FromSoftware‘s creative minds could generate. The attention to detail, which fuses lore and visuals to create...
ComicBook
Bloom County Animated Series Gets a Showrunner
The Simpsons veteran Tim Long is going from Springfield to Bloom County. Long, a writer, story editor, and producer of the long-running FOX sitcom since 1999, will serve as co-showrunner of the network's Bloom County animated series with cartoonist and creator Berkeley Breathed. In February, FOX Entertainment announced it was developing Breathed's iconic Bloom County comic strip as an animated comedy series with Fox's Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, Central Park), Miramax (Clerks: The Animated Series), Spyglass Media Group (Scream, Hulu's Hellraiser), and James Vanderbilt's Project X Entertainment (Ambulance, Scream 6). Variety confirmed the news.
ComicBook
Black Clover Leaves It Heroes Shocked Over Asta's 'Death'
Black Clover enjoyed a long hiatus earlier this year, and creator Yuki Tabata put the series on the side burner as he prepared to cook up his biggest arc yet. The manga's final act has finally begun, and if you ask fans, Black Clover has never been stronger than it is now. The stakes have been raised higher than we ever saw coming, and now, our favorite heroes are left to mull over Asta and his widely rumored death.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: What Is The White Stag? Explained
HBO's latest hit series House of the Dragon, has been taking Game of Thrones to the next level. The series had some pretty big numbers for their first three episodes with no signs of slowing down. House of the Dragon focuses on a time in Westeros over a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryen dynasty reigned. Fans and critics alike believe that the series is a worthy successor to the original, and that it even makes the bad seasons of Game of Thrones worth it. During the third episode of the series we get to see the second name day of King Viserys' son Aegon, as well as a Royal hunt. King Viserys kills a regular brown stag but is hoping to slay the legendary white stag. Instead, Princess Rhaynera sees the white stag and the implications are pretty significant.
Tony Leung to be Feted as Asian Filmmaker of the Year at Busan Film Festival
Tony Leung Chiu-wai, the Hong Kong star of “In The Mood For Love” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been named Asian Filmmaker of the Year by the Busan International Film Festival. Leung will collect his award at the festival’s opening ceremony on Oct. 5. 2022. The festival will open with a screening of “Scent of a Wind” by Iranian director Hagi Mohaghegh. – More to follow. More from VarietyU.K. Culture Committee to Quiz BBC Bosses on Impartiality, License Fee - Global BulletinBusan Film Festival Selects Ten Titles for New Currents CompetitionBusan Film Festival Unveils Early Selections for New Jiseok CompetitionBest of VarietyBrendan Fraser’s 12 Best Performances: From ‘The Mummy’ to ‘Encino Man’Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series - The 'Dopesick' Duo Takes On the Fab Five of 'White Lotus'Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Can Sydney Sweeney Win for Either of Her Double Noms?
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shares Cool New Look for Aki
Spy x Family is considered by many anime fans to be the biggest 2022 anime. Following the Forger Family through their whacky adventures, Yor, Loid, and Anya are looking at some serious competition thanks to Chainsaw Man's arrival this fall. The bloody story by Tatsuki Fujimoto will receive its anime adaptation thanks to Studio MAPPA, and one cosplayer is preparing by sharing her take on a popular player in the world of devils and those who hunt them in Aki.
Gundam Evolution Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
After being announced last year, Gundam fans have been eagerly waiting for its full release. After a lengthy closed beta test, it is now finally ready. Continue reading to learn more about Gundam Evolution, it’s release date, gameplay, and its story. Gundam Evolution Release Date: September 22, 2022. Gundam...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shares How Edgeshot's Ultimate Move Really Works
My Hero Academia has stirred up quite the drama as of late, and we have its final act to thank. If you did not know, the franchise is pushing through its last war by way of its manga, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping fans pressed. After all, it hasn't been long since the series put Bakugo Katsuki on death's doorstep, but one pro plans to save the boy. And now, we have learned how Edgeshot's ultimate move can bring Bakugo back from the brink.
ComicBook
Dan Lin Reportedly Not Taking Warner Bros. Discovery DC Comics Film and TV Head Position
Producer Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, IT) will reportedly NOT be taking the job of becoming head of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films and TV division. According to the latest reports, Lin sat down for negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and other executives but did not reach a deal. Lin will reportedly stay at Rideback, his own movie and TV venture – but that was also the factor that may have killed the deal. Lin reportedly wanted to keep Rideback going with WBD taking on an equity stake, but the terms got "bogged down," according to anonymous sources.
