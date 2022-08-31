Read full article on original website
Very hot for the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot temperatures will continue for the weekend. Saturday we will see highs in the lower 90s, but then mid-90s by Sunday. Some areas will see triple digits on Sunday. More hot weather for Labor Day and through the middle of next week.
HealthWatch: National Better Breakfast Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You know the old saying: “It’s the most important meal of the day.” And with school back in session, a healthy breakfast is more important than ever. Dr. Larson with Creekside Medical Clinic has some advice. “Hi, I’m Dr. Larson at Creekside...
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their season openers, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian faced off against each other in a Rapid City rumble. Plus, the Rapid City Central Cobblers had a tough task of taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln after losing to Sturgis last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
What makes a great whiskey bar?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What makes an establishment a great whiskey bar? It is a simple question, but the answer can be as complicated as the hundreds of spirts on the wall of a bar. “What makes a whiskey bar? I’d say the first one on that would be...
Mixology at Home - Black Russian
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are dozens of simple one-two-three cocktail recipes and today it is the Black Russian with only two ingredients - vodka and coffee liqueur. Just remember: it is a two-to-one ratio, two ounces of vodka and one ounce of coffee liqueur. I use Kahlua but other coffee-based liqueurs work just as well. I have used coffee moonshine at times, a little more potent.
Rapid City pool goes to the dogs to support the Humane Society of the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs. Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.
Box Elder structure fire held to single alarm
BOX ELDER, S.D. — On Friday, the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department reported a response call to a fire in an occupied residential structure in the 2200 Block of Sky Street. The department reports that first-arriving firefighters found a free-burning fire with heavy smoke conditions originating from a single-story residential structure. The structure also had fire extending into the roof assembly.
Heat prompts Rapid City schools to release early Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools District will release students from 14 schools early Thursday due to the forecasted heat. These schools do not have air conditioning. According to RCAS, temperatures were above 90 degrees in some classrooms Wednesday and they anticipate it being hotter Thursday.
Breaking records at the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center. Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors. Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country...
34th Annual Black Hills Powwow dates announced
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Monument announced Friday that the 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow will be held in the Summit Arena Oct. 7-9. The powwow, also known as He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate, is a storied preeminent Black Hills event that has been held at The Monument for the last 34 years.
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park
Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
Woodward has big bull riding dreams
Jestyn Woodward is an 18-year-old bull rider from Custer who is competing on a large scale. Woodward recently (Aug. 6) placed first, earning $2,428 and 87 points, at an Ashley, N.D., rodeo riding Mosbrucker’s bull House Cat. Woodward qualifies for a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) card as he...
Agreement between OST, PCSO designed to help lower crime rates
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a historic agreement that both sides say will make fighting crime a little easier. Thursday morning, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support. Both parties have been working on...
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
