Oshkosh man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for seeking sex with teen via computer messages

By Kelli Arseneau, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY – A 60-year-old Oshkosh man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for using a computer to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, and doing so as a registered sex offender.

Kevin J. Mueller was arrested in May after exchanging messages with an undercover agent he believed was the parent of a 13-year-old girl living in Oshkosh. In the messages, Mueller expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl and shared pornographic images of himself, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Mueller was already required to register as a sex offender based on a 1989 conviction for first-degree sexual assault of a 6-year-old child in Milwaukee County.

When imposing Mueller's sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William Griesbach "found a strong need for deterrence and to protect the community," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

After his release from prison, Mueller will be on supervised release for 10 years and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and FBI's Milwaukee Office. It was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

