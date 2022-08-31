Monticello boys cross country preview

Boys cross country Head Coach Dave Wik returns for his 31st season at the lead. Wik is assisted by 2021-22 Section 5AA Assistant Coach of the Year Tony Kortenkamp.

The Magic had a phenomenal season finishing second in the Mississippi 8 to Big Lake, finished second at sections to Big Lake and capped their season as state tournament runner-ups and Noah Mahoney was named All-State.

They lost Matt Pentilla, Cade Hansen, Zane Pemberton and Quinn McCalla from last year’s team to graduation last spring. Hansen is currently running at Minnesota State Moorhead.

Mahoney returns from last year’s team with Ty Brouwer, Paul Fasen, Jack Geislinger and Chris Falk as key returners with varsity running experience. Ezra Brouwer and Ezra Pemberton were top JV runners that Wik hopes can take a step up and fill some of the shoes they lost.

Mahoney and Brouwer should be the top two runners for the Magic this season as they look to capture conference and section titles that went to state champion Big Lake last season.

Mahoney currently holds the fifth best time in school history for the 5k and has a chance to be the first Monti athlete in school history to break 16 minutes. Brouwer has an opportunity to break into the top 10 in school history as well.

The Magic had a time trial on Friday, Aug. 26 and their top finishers were: Mahoney, Ty Brouwer, Fasen, Falk, Sameer Gupta, Geislinger and Ezra Brouwer.

Their first meet of the season is Tuesday night in Big Lake. Results for Tuesday’s meet are unavailable due to the meet taking place after the Monticello Times goes to print.