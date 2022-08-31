ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider: 6 takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard's post-training camp press conference

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — From the sounds of it, the Indianapolis 53-man roster is just about set for the season opener, save for a move or two over the next couple of weeks.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is confident in the decisions they made after a quiet training camp, a training camp full of less injury and intrigue than any other in his tenure.

“We feel good about where we’re at, thought we had a great training camp,” Ballard said. “Stayed relatively healthy. A couple losses (to injury), but that’s part of it.”

With little to address outside of Shaquille Leonard’s status, Ballard hit on a wide range of topic, particularly the lack of experienced depth on the 53-man roster, in his post-training camp press conference.

What's the status of Quenton Nelson’s contract?

Ballard offered little detail on any progress in the negotiations for a contract extension with Quenton Nelson.

Nelson, who is widely considered the NFL’s best guard, is expected to make more than any other player at his position, and Ballard reiterated that he thinks Nelson is worth the squeeze.

“The Chiefs didn’t have a problem paying that guard from New England big money,” Ballard said, referencing the five-year, $80-million deal Kansas City gave Joe Thuney. “You pay your best players. He’s special. He’s special to us. Hopefully we get things worked out. We’ll see.”

Why the Colts kept Sam Ehlinger on the 53-man roster

Only 13 of the NFL’s 32 teams kept three quarterbacks.

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger forced his way onto the roster behind Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

“He played his way on,” Ballard said. “We had a feeling he would, because he worked so hard at it, he was so diligent in his process of how he prepares, and he takes feedback really well.”

Ballard was convinced the Colts could not sneak Ehlinger through the waiver wire.

“I have no question,” Ballard said.

Will the Colts get veteran receiver help?

The Colts have liked their wide receiving corps more than the outside world throughout the offseason.

From the sounds of it, that holds true as Indianapolis gets ready to enter the regular season. Ballard pinpointed rookie Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as the support for Michael Pittman Jr.

Asked specifically about Colts legend T.Y. Hilton, who remains a free agent, Ballard downplayed the possibility that Hilton might be back.

“Do I think T.Y. could still play? Absolutely I do,” Ballard said. “I’m never going to shut the door on him, but right now, I like our group.

Do the Colts have enough offensive line depth?

Indianapolis made two moves to add depth to the offensive line on Wednesday, including one that shored up the experience behind the starting five.

The Colts claimed rookie Luke Tenuta off waivers from Buffalo. By making that move, the Colts now have three rookies — third-round tackle Bernhard Raimann and undrafted free agent Wesley French — and one second-year player, Will Fries, backing up the starting offensive line. Fries played just 22 snaps as a rookie in 2021.

“We feel good about the talent,” Ballard said. “We think Will Fries took some good steps. Wesley French was a good find by our scouts. … He gives you the guard/center flexibility that we like. We like the progress that Bernhard’s making. We thought he really came on. You know, he gave up the one sack this last week, but the rest of the game, he was really good.”

Two hours later, the Colts brought back the kind of experience they were lacking while Ballard talked.

Indianapolis brought back offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, a veteran who's played 99 games and made 47 starts in the NFL, a move Ballard hinted at making earlier in the day.

“We like Dennis,” Ballard said. “I think that will play out.”

Kelly was back a couple of hours later.

Colts injury list

Rookie Colts safety Trevor Denbow is being placed on injured reserve after hurting his left foot in the preseason finale against Tampa Bay.

Denbow, an undrafted free agent who made the team as a special teams weapon, was wearing a boot on his foot at practice.

“He’s going to go to IR,” Ballard said. “We’ll see when he gets back. I don’t know the exact time frame — I don’t think it’s the whole year.”

Why the Colts traded for Grant Stuard

The Colts did not want to lose undrafted free agent linebacker Sterling Weatherford, who was claimed off the waiver wire by Chicago.

But the trade Indianapolis made to get Tampa Bay special teamer Grant Stuard was aimed at filling coverage units that were depleted by the loss of critical veterans this offseason. Stuard played 311 snaps on special teams for the Buccaneers last season, making 12 tackles.

“We had kind of been looking for a guy who could come in and fill that role,” Ballard said. “This kid, we think he’s pretty special on teams.”

The decision to release veteran running back Phillip Lindsay in favor of second-year back Deon Jackson also turned on Jackson’s ability to play in the kicking game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: 6 takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard's post-training camp press conference

