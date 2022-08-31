Girls cross country preview

Gail Grieme returns for her 37th season as head coach of Monticello girls cross country. Grieme is assisted by girls track and field head coach Kim Nygaard.

Like the boys team, the girls finished second in the Mississippi 8 conference and second at the section 5AA meet, which was good enough to qualify for the Minnesota State High School League state tournament. At state they finished in fifth place out of 16 teams.

Isabel Mahoney, Emily Lovegren, Halle Dahlheimer, Alexis Rimmer and Hope Guertin were all named All-Conference last season. Josey Nygaard, Thalia Mendoza-Bruonotte were All-Conference honorable mention. Mahoney finished as the individual conference champion.

Mahoney, Nygaard, Guertin, Ava Nebben, Rimmer, Meah Morris and Makenna Lutes return from that year’s state tournament team and will likely be the core runners once again.

It’s a team with a ton of talent with some younger runners that will get some much needed experience that will benefit greatly from learning from a plethora of All-Conference runners.

The Magic should contend with the other top teams in Becker and Spectrum as they look to make the jump to conference and section champions. Mahoney, Nygaard and co. will look to lead the team to another state tournament appearance and another top five finish.

The Magic had a time trial on Friday, Aug. 26. No official times were recorded but in order the top finishers were: Mahoney, Nygaard, Morris, Rimmer, Lutes, Guertin and Keyarra Volkmuth. Volkmuth was a JV runner last season that looks poised to join the varsity rotation this year.

Their first meet of the season is Tuesday night in Big Lake. Results for Tuesday’s meet are unavailable due to the meet taking place after the Monticello Times goes to print. After that their next event is on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello.